Real Madrid to scout highly rated Spaniard at Euro 2020 over a potential move - Reports 

Real Madrid are set to monitor 23-year-old Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo during the ongoing Euro 2020 over a potential transfer this summer, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle).

Dani Olmo has caught the eye of many European clubs since he signed for German side RB Leipzig from Dimano Zagreb. His recent good form with the Bundesliga outfit, which saw him score seven goals and assist a further 12, earned him a place in Luis Enrique's Spain squad for Euro 2020.

Real Madrid are rumored to be scouting the 23-year-old attacking midfielder as they look to bring in replacements for the aging duo of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. However, Olmo is not the only midfielder Real Madrid are monitoring at Euro 2020. Los Blancos are also looking closely at Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala.

By the looks of it, Dani Olmo seems to be the most realistic transfer target for Real Madrid. Bayern Munich will not be willing to sell a potential future star to a direct Champions League rival, especially after losing David Alaba to Real on a free transfer this summer.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

El Real Madrid mantiene su vigilancia sobre Dani Olmo https://t.co/EDUVzmKycr — Fichajes.com (@Fichajes_futbol) June 15, 2021

Dani Olmo could play in a number of positions for Real Madrid

The midfield is the position Real Madrid want to strengthen the most in the ongoing transfer window. As mentioned above, both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are on the wrong side of their 30s and require replacements.

Dani Olmo could be an ideal replacement for a long serving player like Luka Modric. Olmo is primarily an attacking midfielder but very much capable of dropping deeper to link the defense and attack through his wide range of passing. Real Madrid could also utilize Olmo as a left-sided winger in case they are required to.

Dani Olmo has been Leipzig's key player. (Photo by Odd Andersen - Pool/Getty Images)

Unlike Jamal Musiala, who is low on the pecking order for Germany, Dani Olmo is set to play a number of times for Spain at the ongoing Euro 2020. The 23-year-old started in the opening game against Sweden as part of Spain's front three, alongside Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata. With Olmo set to play more games in the tournament, Real Madrid will have a lot more data on the attacking midfielder on one of the biggest international stages.

It is also worth noting that Olmo spent seven years at Barcelona's La Masia academy before moving to Croatia to play more first-team football.

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Edited by Anantaajith Ra