Real Madrid seal first signing of the summer - Reports

David Alaba is set to join Real Madrid in the summer on a free transfer. The Austrian star has agreed a deal with Los Blancos and will put pen to paper after his contract with Bayern Munich expires.

Fabrizio Romano, one of the most reliable journalists with respect to player transfers, has been reporting on the move for a long time. On Thursday, the Italian journalist reported that David Alaba has agreed to join Real Madrid and will earn €12 million net salary a season.

David Alaba to Real Madrid, here we go soon! ⚪️



It’s never been in doubt since January, Real have always been leading the race.



Alaba is set to sign his contract with Real Madrid in May for €12m net salary per season.



📲 More details: https://t.co/2dwcQQZRln https://t.co/aL9C3nG34C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2021

Bayern Munich were keen to keep the versatile player at the club, but reports suggest he was not willing to accept their offer. David Alaba hinted at a possible move to Spain earlier this year by saying:

"My Spanish is not good, but good enough for the pitch."

With David Alaba in the final stages of his contract at Bayern Munich, he was free to discuss his future with other clubs. The German side were confident of keeping him at the club, but the offer from Los Blancos saw the Austrian change his mind.

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign David Alaba. Talks with his agent are now ‘progressing’ in order to reach an agreement as a free agent, but *not* signed yet.



He received approaches from 5 different club - and he always had the dream of playing for Real ⚪️ #realmadrid https://t.co/m6OTaxfFIg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2021

Confirming his decision to leave the club in the summer, Alaba said:

"It was not an easy decision. I have been here for 13 years and the association is really close to my heart. I am very grateful to the association for many things. I took my time because it's not an easy decision to make overnight. I decided to do something new - a new challenge. I haven't made the decision yet (on my new club), that remains to be seen. It's no secret that my management is in contact with several clubs. But a lot is being read into it and I want to concentrate fully on my task here. Money has not been a factor in my decision."

Real Madrid are reportedly set to let Sergio Ramos leave for free. He too has his contract expiring in the summer and a new deal has not been signed yet. Chelsea, PSG, Juventus, Manchester United and several other clubs have been linked with the Spaniard but a decision is yet to be made.