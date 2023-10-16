Real Madrid send scouts to watch Jude Bellingham's younger brother Jobe as they plot potential transfer - Reports

Real Madrid reportedly sent scouts to watch Jude Bellingham's brother Jobe represent England U19s during the international break.

El Nacional reports that Los Blancos scouts were present to watch Jobe in action for England U19s as they drew 0-0 with Montenegro on October 11. The 18-year-old put in an excellent performance in the middle of the park.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ordered head of recruitment Juni Calafat to send scouts to watch the young midfielder. The Spanish businessman is interested in bringing the teenager to the Santiago Bernabeu to join his brother Jude.

Jobe is impressing in the EFL Championship with Sunderland, bagging two goals and one assist in 12 games across competitions this season. He plays in an advanced playmaker position that has worked wonders under Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats boss talked up Jobe potentially following in his older brother's footsteps (via GOAL):

"He (Jobe) doesn't want to be compared with his brother, but we have coaches here who helped his brother as a 17/18-year-old. They can gauge where he is, and he has some amazing tools."

The English teenager could join Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid where his brother is enjoying a stellar run of form. The 20-year-old has bagged 10 goals and three assists in just 10 games across competitions since arriving in the summer.

Jobe joined Sunderland from Birmingham City in the summer for £1.5 million. Both brothers got their starts in the Blues' academy and could soon remarkably be teammates at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Kieran Tripper reckons Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham can be the difference for England

The Real Madrid star could start against Italy.

Jude Bellingham is not only shining for Real Madrid but also on the international stage with England. The Three Lions superstar has earned 26 caps, bagging two goals and three assists.

Los Blancos' current season top scorer became England's third youngest debutant when he made his first appearance aged 17 years, 137 days in 2020. He's become a protagonist for Gareth Southgate.

Kieran Trippier isn't surprised by the impact Jude Bellingham has had at Real Madrid. The Three Lions right-back said (via BBC Sport):

"If you play well there in Madrid, the fans will love you. It's no surprise to me how he's started there because Jude is frightening."

The Madrid midfielder also impressed at Borussia Dortmund, bagging 24 goals and 25 assists in 132 games. He was named the Bundesliga Player of the Year last season. Trippier added:

"Jude did unbelievable at Dortmund. He's taken that experience with him. You see he's playing with a freedom and the players around him are going to make his standards get even better. The most scary thing is he's only 20 year old. He can be the difference."

England can seal their place at next year's European Championships in Germany when they face Italy tomorrow (October 17). A win will secure them top spot in Group C and it's highly likely Jude will be starting against Gli Azzurri.