Real Madrid seriously considering activating La Liga star's release clause: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly seriously considering triggering Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez's buy-back clause in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Earlier in 2022, Los Blancos decided to sell Gutierrez to Girona for a reported sum of €5 million. However, they retained 50% of the player's rights and inserted a sell-on clause in their arrangement with Girona.

Gutierrez, who represented his boyhood club 10 times before leaving, has popped up as one of the best full-backs in the La Liga this season. He has contributed one goal and six assists in 32 matches across all competitions for Girona, helping them keep 11 clean sheets.

Now, according to AS, Real Madrid are interested in bolstering their left-back depth ahead of the next season. They are currently mulling over activating Gutierrez's €8 million exit clause with Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia's respective futures said to be up in the air.

Should Gutierrez seal a return to Real Madrid, he could be used as a squad option behind potential summer arrival Alphonso Davies. He could be their main left-back should Davies renew his deal at Bayern Munich.

Ronaldo Nazario says he wants to witness Erling Haaland at Real Madrid in the future

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid great Ronaldo Nazario revealed that he is keen to witness Erling Haaland team up with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham at his former club. He said (h/t GOAL):

"Madrid's policy is to have the best players in the world. Haaland is one of the best players. Everyone wants to have Haaland. He is at an unbelievable club. City are doing an amazing job, I think he is very happy there at the moment. But, we will see. I hope we can see all of those players together in the one club."

Ronaldo, who netted 103 times in 177 games for Los Blancos, added:

"It will remind me of the Galacticos if they all do end up at Madrid. If it happens, it's going to be crazy watching Madrid playing with all of those players together. It will be an unbelievable team that will achieve remarkable things. But I think it's going to be a great challenge for Carlo Ancelotti to manage all of those players."

Real Madrid, who signed Bellingham in a potential €134 million deal from Borussia Dortmund last summer, have lately been linked with Haaland. They could launch a move to sign the Manchester City striker, who is valued at close to €175 million, in the summer of 2025.

Haaland, who finished second in the 2023 Ballon d'Or list, has helped Manchester City lift five trophies since arriving in 2022. The 23-year-old has scored 81 goals in 86 matches across competitions for City so far.