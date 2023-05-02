Real Madrid set €40m asking price as Chelsea declare interest in 27-year-old: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing left-back Ferland Mendy from Real Madrid. The Blues are looking to add reinforcements to their backline and see the Frenchman as a possible signing.

As per El Nacional, Chelsea have declared interest in Mendy and will make a move in the summer. They are reportedly waiting for the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager before starting their transfer business.

Real Madrid are open to the transfer and have set a price tag of €40 million as per the report. Carlo Ancelotti is ready to sanction the sale as he wants a more defensive-minded left-back signed.

Chelsea have Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella in their squad right now, fighting for the left-back position. However, the Blues have been told by Gabby Agbonlahor on talkSPORT that the Spaniard was not a wise buy. He said:

"They put Chilwell on for [Marc] Cucurella. Chilwell's flying forward, scores a goal. [Cucurella], I'm not having him. I don't understand [spending] £60m. He's not good technically, very erratic. Silly fouls. Put that towards Declan Rice. I thought Chèlsea got away with one and West Ham were very unlucky not to get a point."

The Blues signed Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer after fighting off interest from Manchester City.

Chelsea loaned out star left-back because of Thomas Tuchel

Left-back Ian Maatsen was highly rated at Chelsea but was loaned out by Thomas Tuchel. The youngster admitted that he was not going to get game time under the German manager and decided with the club that a loan move was ideal.

He told the media in the Netherlands (via GOAL):

"To be honest, I did expect to be better off after my time in Coventry, but you also have to be lucky with the coach. I had a less of a bond with Thomas Tuchel than with Frank Lampard for example. Thomas Tuchel was satisfied with my year at Coventry, but I soon felt that I was not going to play a role at Chèlsea again."

He added:

"It makes no sense for me to sit on the bench, so in consultation with the club, I chose not to join pre-season. Chèlsea think I'm doing a good job and compliment me on my productivity. They can see that I am growing. For now, I'm focusing on Burnley, after this season we're going to see how the cards are shuffled."

Maatsen has gone on to win the Championship with Burnley and has helped them gain promotion to the Premier League.

