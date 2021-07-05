Real Madrid set €70 million asking price for Manchester United target - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set a €70 million asking price for French defender Raphael Varane. The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months.

According to Sky Italia, Manchester United have made a €40 million-plus-bonuses offer to Real Madrid for Raphael Varane. Los Blancos are, however, looking for a fee in the region of €70 million for the defender.

Raphael Varane has just one year remaining on his current deal with Real Madrid. This could force the Spanish giants to sell the Frenchman this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Reports have suggested that Real Madrid are desperate to keep hold of Raphael Varane after the departure of Sergio Ramos last month. The Manchester United target is yet to give any indication of signing a contract extension with the club and is believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the signing of Raphael Varane the club's top priority this summer. The Red Devils announced the signing of Jadon Sancho last week and have now switched their focus to the Frenchman.

Manchester United's defense has proven to be a source of concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian continues to lack faith in the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Manchester United will look to sign Raphael Varane in the hope that he will have a similar effect to that of Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool and Ruben Dias at Manchester City.

The potential signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid will make Manchester United genuine title contenders next season

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Despite ending the Premier League season in second place, Manchester United were unable to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side ended the season twelve points behind Manchester City and will therefore need to make some statement signings this summer.

BREAKING: Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 1, 2021

The signing of Jadon Sancho and the potential signing of a top-quality defender like Raphael Varane is likely to help Manchester United close the gap on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side.

