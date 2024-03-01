Real Madrid set to add two fresh faces to Carlo Ancelotti's squad in the summer - Reports

Real Madrid are set to strengthen their squad in the summer by adding two fresh faces in Rafa Marín and Nico Paz. Both players have impressed with the Madridistas' Castilla side, and the club reportedly recognize them as options to bolster the first team next season.

Los Blancos are interested in making a massive signing this summer, with Kylian Mbappe potentially finding his way to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants are also keeping tabs on Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies.

According to El Nacional, they have also opted to look at their youth side for options.

Rafa Marín's inclusion comes after an impressive loan period at Deportivo Alaves, where he has shown his potential across 25 appearances. Real Madrid need to bring defensive players into the first team, as their defense has been riddled with injuries in recent times. Eder Militao and David Alaba have suffered from ligament ruptures this season.

With their defence looking bare-faced, Los Blancos see this as an opportunity to promote Marín. The 21-year-old defender has shown he can play in La Liga, and he will not cost the club any transfer fees.

Nico Paz is the other player who has made significant progress this season. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has had 12 goal contributions in 27 games for Castilla this season, which has impressed the higher-ups.

With club legend Luka Modric potentially, Paz is seen as a replacement in the first team.

Carlo Ancelotti discusses Vinicius Junior's racist abuse ahead of Valencia vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that he has not forgotten the racist abuse directed at Vinicius Junior at the Mestalla Stadium last season. Los Blancos are set to return to the same stadium to play Valencia, which has brought the issue back into focus.

Notably, Vinicius Junior was subjected to racial insults from sections of the crowd. He also ended the game with a red card, while the Madridstas left without a single point, losing the match 1-0.

Ahead of the upcoming game, Ancelotti was asked if he would opt against playing Vinicius due to past events. Speaking to the press, he firmly responded (via ESPN):

"No. Why? The idea is to go and play a great game of football. Don't forget what happened, because racist acts have to be identified and condemned, but Valencia did very well last year. They identified those who committed an offence. That's what everyone, the whole football family, has to do when something happens."

Following the incident, Valencia acted by banning three fans, who were found guilty of the abuse, for life. Currently, there is still a criminal investigation ongoing, with Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior providing evidence.

