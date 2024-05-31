Real Madrid set date for Kylian Mbappe announcement - Reports

Kylian Mbappe's wait to be announced as the new Real Madrid player is reportedly set to end. The Spanish side have set a date for the announcement as they gear up for the big transfer.

As per a report in L'Equipe, Real Madrid will announce the arrival of Mbappe on Monday, June 3. Los Blancos are keen on finishing the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund before announcing the deal.

Mbappe spoke to CNN earlier this week and admitted that the official announcement was close. He has still not mentioned Real Madrid but said:

"My next club will be official soon, it's matter of days. I can't wait for that, I'm happy. We have to wait just for some days."

He added that he was going to leave France for the first time in his career and said:

"I want to be happy. I will leave my country for the first time. It's going to be an amazing experience and I can't wait to be in my new club. I want to win trophies … When you speak about football, [it's about] winning trophies, being with new teammates. Now, I have my contract with PSG … Everybody knows that it's soon finishing and we're going to see what happens."

Kylian Mbappe already announced his decision to leave PSG earlier this month via a video on his social media accounts.

Kylian Mbappe thanks PSG as Real Madrid move nears

Kylian Mbappe was talking to CNN earlier this week when he admitted that PSG made him the player he is today. The forward added that he was grateful to the Ligue 1 club and said:

"If I'm the player who I am now … I have to thank PSG. When I arrived there [at 18], I was just a young guy who wanted to be someone in world football. I did one year in Monaco."

"Of course, it was great. We won the league and went to the semifinal of the Champions [League], but I did nothing important in the world of football. [PSG was] an amazing opportunity. I'm French, I'm from Paris, so it was something special. Seven years … That's a lot in a career, even more in modern football … It was a special feeling for me to be part of this club."

Real Madrid were keen on signing Mbappe in 2022, but the forward opted to sign a new deal at PSG. He had an option to extend the current contract by another season but has decided against it and is leaving this summer.