Real Madrid set to keep loanee with first-team next season - Reports

Real Madrid want to keep Brahim Diaz with the first team next season, as per Spanish outlet Relevo (h/t Daily Mail).

The Spanish playmaker has been on loan at AC Milan since the summer of 2020. He has mustered 16 goals and 10 assists in 105 appearances across competitions for the Serie A giants since then.

However, he could be on his way back to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Los Blancos plan to keep him with their senior squad and extend his contract.

His current deal with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2025 but the La Liga behemoths want to extend it by a further two years. Milan reportedly want to sign Diaz permanently and the player is said to be happy in Italy.

However, the final say on this matter rests with Real Madrid. The 23-year-old can play as a No. 10 and can be deployed down the flanks - a profile similar to that of Marco Asensio.

The latter was heavily linked with a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January and could leave as a free agent this summer. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are also in the final five months of their deal with Los Merengues.

Hence, there could be space carved out in the first team for Diaz if he returns to Madrid at the end of the campaign. He is apparently eager to return to the Spanish giants and work his way into their starting XI.

Diaz's most recent heroics came in the form of a goal in AC Milan's 1-0 first-leg UEFA Champions League round-of-16 win against Tottenham Hotspur on 14 February.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti comments on Karim Benzema's form since World Cup

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is pleased with Karim Benzema's contributions since the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The French striker failed to play a single minute in Qatar due to an injury but has since been in good form for his club. The former Olympique Lyonnais striker has scored 10 goals and provided an assist in 11 games since the end of the World Cup.

He was rested for his team's 2-0 La Liga win against Osasuna on 18 February. Speaking before the game at El Sadar Stadium, the Italian tactician said (h/t Official club website):

"Since the World Cup, Karim has done really well. He's scored in almost every game. He's contributing but we would rather give him the rest when he's fatigued to ensure he can stay fit throughout the season."

He is expected to start for Real Madrid against Liverpool in their first-leg UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash on 21 February.

