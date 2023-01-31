Real Madrid make decision on 27-year-old star amid interest from PSG: Reports

Real Madrid have decided they will not listen to any offers for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Marco Asensio in January, as per Spanish outlet Relevo.

The 27-year-old could be one of the most high-profile names in the free agent market this summer. However, PSG want to jump the gun and sign him this winter to avoid potential competition from other suitors later on.

The Spain international is in the final five months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid started talks to extend it beyond the current season following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, but nothing has materialized so far.

Asensio has made it clear that he wants to feel important at the club when it comes to playing time. Despite being deemed good enough to travel with La Roja to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Asensio hasn't enjoyed that reputation at Real Madrid.

He has played just 331 minutes of league football this term, where he has scored once and assisted thrice. Asensio wants to continue with Los Blancos, but he reportedly values playing time at the club over the financial aspects of a new deal.

PSG are adamant that they want to sign Asensio, and the next few weeks could be crucial in deciding the former RCD Mallorca player's future. There is interest in the Spaniard from England, and Les Parisiens are aware that they could have to fend off competition to secure his services.

Asensio does not want to be uncertain about his future with his contract winding down fast. The onus seems to be on manager Carlo Ancelotti's side to make him an offer that he can't refuse.

Real Madrid playmaker could be of great use to PSG

PSG's interest in Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio makes sense from all angles.

Financially, this could be a chance for them to sign a highly experienced player for nothing, or, for a very low amount in transfer fees. His age profile is also solid, with the player expected to be at the peak of his powers for several years to come.

Asensio's versatility is what makes him an attractive option for any team. He can play down either flank, as a No. 10, as well as in the centre-forward role.

Having sold Pablo Sarabia to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month, PSG do not have a natural backup for Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr. on the wings.

A new contract at the Bernabeu could, however, significantly damage the French giants' chances of signing Asensio.

