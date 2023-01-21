Christophe Galtier confirms PSG are in the market for a winger after Pablo Sarabia's departure 

Manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are in the market for a new winger after Pablo Sarabia's transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Spanish playmaker joined the English outfit on a two-and-a-half-deal earlier this month. PSG pocketed €5 million in transfer fees for a player they signed for €18 million from Sevilla three-and-a-half years ago.

Galtier majorly used Sarabia down the flanks as well as in the No. 10 role. His departure means that Les Parisiens do not have another natural winger to play down the flanks apart from Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

There have been times when Galtier has had to start a two-man strike partnership when one of Neymar and Messi is unavailable for selection. The French tactician has now confirmed that the club are in the market for a winger.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Wolves are getting a very good footballer in Pablo Sarabia. Wolves are getting a very good footballer in Pablo Sarabia. https://t.co/t4vhqflkRq

Speaking at his pre-match press conference before PSG's round-of-32 Coupe de la Ligue clash against Pays de Cassel on 23 January, he said (h/t Get French Football News):

"We’re looking for a wide player... one who’s tall, strong, good with both feet and with his head."

While it is unclear which player(s) Galtier could be referring to with such comments, Ousmane Dembele is a name that pops to mind. The Barcelona winger has been linked with a move to the Parc des Princes recently.

The dynamic two-footed winger is in the final 18 months of his contract at Spotify Camp Nou and has a €50 million release clause.

Galtier claimed Pablo Sarabia was unhappy at PSG before Wolves transfer

Speaking at a press conference on 14 January about Pablo Sarabia's links to Wolves, manager Christophe Galtier stated that the player wasn't happy at PSG.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Paris' most consistent player this season = _______________



#UCL First-time finish from SarabiaParis' most consistent player this season = _______________ First-time finish from Sarabia 👌Paris' most consistent player this season = _______________#UCL https://t.co/7tXm2M8HuZ

He said (h/t Le Parisien):

"We are not going to make a jargon. Pablo (Sarabia) is a very good player, he wasn't happy here and from there you can't be productive. He has this opportunity to join the Premier League."

The 30-year-old officially joined Wolves three days after Galtier's comments. He never managed to impose himself on PSG's first-team plans, making just 13 league starts each in his first two seasons.

Perhaps the writing was on the wall for Sarabia when he was allowed to join Sporting CP on a season-long loan last term. His role under Galtier, meanwhile, was strictly that of a squad player.

The 26-cap Spain international played 14 Ligue 1 matches this term, but only three of those saw him feature in the starting XI. Manager Julen Lopetegui will hope Sarabia can help his team stave off a relegation battle this season.

He is yet to make his debut for the English outfit, who sit 18th in the table after 19 league games.

