Real Madrid set to name surprise player as captain next season after Benzema exit: Reports

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has been appointed as the club's captain following Karim Benzema's decision to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz (via Madrid Xtra), Fernandez will replace Benzema as Los Blancos' skipper for next season. The 33-year-old's own future has been the subject of speculation with his contract expiring at the end of June.

However, the aforementioned source reports that Fernandez is staying at Real Madrid. He snubbed interest from Chelsea, Juventus, and AC Milan to secure his 23rd year at the Bernabeu.

Fernandez will become Los Merengues' new captain with Luka Modric appointed as vice-captain. Meanwhile, Dani Carvajal will be the third-choice skipper and Toni Kroos is fourth in line.

The veteran Spanish defender has featured 44 times across competitions this season, chipping in with two goal contributions. He helped Real Madrid keep 14 clean sheets and has predominantly been a backup option for Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Los Merengues are dealing with the departure of Benzema after the 35-year-old's shock decision to quit the La Liga giants. The Frenchman has reportedly agreed on a two-year deal with Saudi giants Al Ittihad with the option of a further year. He was Madrid's captain last season after Marcelo left the club in the summer.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric leaves touching tribute to Benzema after his exit is confirmed

Modric writes emotional post to his departing Real Madrid skipper.

Real Madrid midfielder Modric has posted an emotional message to Benzema as the French forward bows out of the Bernabeu. The Croatian has spent 11 years playing alongside the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner. The duo won five Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, and two Copa del Rey trophies together.

Modric posted pictures of some of the most memorable moments of their Madrid story with one another on his Instagram account. He captioned it by lauding the departing Frenchman:

"I'm sad but very proud to have had the honor of playing for 11 years with one of football's greatest talents. When I got here, I knew you were a great player, but from my first training session, I saw how special you were."

Modric continued by praising Benzema not only as a player but also as a person before wishing him well on his next move:

"Besides being an incredible footballer, throughout our years making history at this fantastic club, I've realised just how special you are as a person! Missing you so much already mon frere. Thank you for everything and I wish you good luck in your new stage."

The French striker scored 354 goals and provided 165 assists in 648 games for Real Madrid. He spent 14 seasons with Los Merengues and leaves as one of the La Liga giants' most iconic players.

