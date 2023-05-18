Real Madrid set to rival Barcelona in race to sign Germany international valued at €80 million: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly in a transfer race with arch-rivals Barcelona to snap up Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kimmich, 28, has established himself as a regular starter for Thomas Tuchel's side since arriving from RB Leipzig for just €8.5 million in 2015. He has helped them lift a total of 19 trophies so far, including seven Bundesliga titles.

A right-footed defensive midfielder renowned for his passing and vision, the 76-cap Germany international started his career as a centre-midfielder. He has evolved into a world-class midfielder also capable of playing at right-back during his spell at the Bavarians.

According to SPORT1, Real Madrid and Barcelona have expressed an interest in signing Kimmich ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. However, the Bavarians are unwilling to offload the VfB Stuttgart academy graduate.

Bayern Munich's top brass have set no price tag on Kimmich as they are planning their future with the German at the core of their plans. The Bundesliga champions are keen to name him as their first-team captain in the future.

Should Kimmich join Real Madrid this summer, he would become an important star for them as both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are in the twilight of their careers. He could also step in at right back to cover for the aging Dani Carvajal.

Kimmich, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Allianz Arena, would also be a crucial starter for Barcelona should he join them ahead of next season. He would effectively serve as an apt replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Overall, Kimmich has scored 40 goals and laid out 94 assists in 345 appearances for Bayern Munich so far.

According to Transfermarkt, the 2020 UEFA Champions League winner is currently valued at €80 million.

Real Madrid and Barcelona-linked midfielder makes transfer admission

During a recent interaction with FxCarve, Uruguay's Liverpool Montevideo midfielder Fabricio Diaz was asked to address the transfer speculations involving him and Barcelona. Expressing his excitement about the recent links, he replied:

"It's a dream that a top club as big as Barcelona is eyeing me. It's really a fantastic feeling. I am calm about it all right now. I know that my agent will find the best option for me as soon as possible."

Diaz, 20, has emerged as one of the best prospects in Uruguay since his debut for Liverpool Montevideo in 2020. He has scored five goals and laid out seven assists in 116 games across all competitions for his current club so far.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are also keen to snap up Diaz this summer. However, the €6 million-rated midfielder is interested in securing a permanent deal to the Catalan outfit and feature under Xavi Hernandez instead.

Poll : 0 votes