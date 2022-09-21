Real Madrid set sights on attacker but will not go overboard to sign 19-year-old: Reports

Real Madrid are interested in signing Villarreal winger Yeremi Pino and have made contact with his representatives, as per Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Pino's contract expires in the summer of 2027 and while his market value is around €40 million, the Yellow Submarine have set a price tag of €80 million. However, according to Defensa Central, Real Madrid will not sign the teenager if Villarreal goes overboard with their valuation of the player.

The winger has become a regular fixture in Villarreal's starting XI after a breakthrough 2021-22 season. Pino registered seven goals and four assists in 40 matches across all competitions during that campaign.

He has one goal and one assist in eight matches so far this season. The teenager can play on either flank in attack and has been capped four times by Spain's senior side.

Pino has made manager Luis Enrique's 25-man Spain squad for the UEFA Nations League games in September. La Roja will host Switzerland on Saturday (September 24) before facing Portugal away from home three days later.

Pino's agent, Jonathan Barnett, recently made comments that could indicate where his client could be headed. He said in an interview with Goal:

"If you want to be the best player in the world or one of the best, the best thing you can do is play for Real Madrid."

Real Madrid in the running to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder

As per SPORT, Real Madrid are interested in signing another wonderkid in Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. The England international is closely followed by some of Europe's biggest clubs including Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

The Black and Yellow are said to be demanding a fee in the region of 100 million in order to sell Bellingham. His contract at the Westfalenstadion expires in the summer of 2025.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has played in 10 games across all competitions this season, scoring three goals. Real Madrid lost Casemiro to Manchester United this summer but the acquisition of Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco cushioned that blow to some extent.

Last year, the Madrid-based giants signed Eduardo Camavinga from Stade Rennais. The two France internationals are seen as long-term replacements for Luka Modric (37) and Toni Kroos (32), who are both in the final years of their respective playing careers.

Bellingham's addition could be the final piece in Los Blancos' midfield jigsaw but signing him would neither be cheap nor easy due to the competition involved.

