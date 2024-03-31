Real Madrid set sights on signing €45 million-rated star from River Plate: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign River Plate teenager Franco Mastantuono to add a youthful attacking option to their side in the future.

Mastantuono, 16, has popped up as one of the next big South American prospects in the recent past. He has made 10 appearances across all competitions for River Plate since making his debut earlier in January.

Now, according to Spanish news outlet El Nacional, Real Madrid are aiming to sign Mastantuono on chief scout Juni Calafat's recent instructions. They are believed to be prepared to trigger the left-footed star's release clause, which has recently risen to around €45 million.

Mastantuono, who will be able to move to Europe in 2025, would initially pop up as a right wing option for Los Blancos. He could also operate in an advanced midfield role owing to his fine vision and passing ability.

Should the Argentine seal a permanent move to the Santiago Bernabeu side in the future, he would follow in the footsteps of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo. Both Brazilians were signed as teenagers in the same fashion as Endrick, who will join the team in the upcoming summer.

Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies' future still undecided, suggests Fabrizio Romano

Speaking to Caught Offside for his Daily Briefing column, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano provided insight into Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies' situation. He said (h/t Football Espana):

"The situation with Bayern Munich is tense. Davies doesn't want to decide now and he wants to know who'll be the new manager, while Bayern want him to reply to their proposal as soon as possible."

Shedding light on Real Madrid's reported interest, Romano concluded:

"It's difficult for Bayern and Davies to agree on a new deal, according to my sources; but it's not over yet as there's no formal communication. Real Madrid are just there waiting, but they won't pay the rumored €60 million to €70 million [fee] for a player who's under contract for one more year. It has to be a fair price."

Davies, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Allianz Arena, is reportedly likely to depart his club to reunite with David Alaba in Madrid. He would displace Ferland Mendy as his new club's first-choice left-back.

Since departing Vancouver Whitecaps for €14 million in the winter of 2019, Davies has guided Bayern to 13 trophies. The 23-year-old has contributed nine goals and 28 assists in 185 matches for his team so far.