Real Madrid set sights on surprise managerial candidate as Carlo Ancelotti replacement - Reports 

Real Madrid have reportedly identified former midfielder Xabi Alonso as the ideal candidate to take up the managerial position should Carlo Ancelotti depart in the near future.

The Italian has long been linked with the Brazilian national team and Los Blancos' hierarchy has already begun the work to plan for a possible future without Ancelotti. Alonso currently manages Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Senior journalist and Bundesliga expert Christian Falk addressed the matter via CaughtOffside, saying Bayer Leverkusen should be worried about losing their manager. He said,

"What does Leverkusen have to do with it? Very simply, if Ancelotti agrees to manage the Seleção, Bayer will have cause to worry because Los Blancos have their former player, Xabi Alonso, in their sights as his successor and are following his every move.

"Leverkusen had planned to work with Alonso long-term, to see him develop their young talent and then reap the fruits of his labour."

Alonso took up the job at the BayArena in 2022 and has done well so far this season, keeping the club in contention for European football for next season. His work has caught the attention of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who views the Spaniard as the top candidate ahead of fellow club legend Raul.

Christian Falk explained that Perez is adamant on bringing Alonso at the helm, saying,

"Within the club, their former goalscorer Raúl is considered the crown prince and next in line for the Santiago Bernabéu hot-seat. However, Pérez believes that Alonso has developed much quicker and would prefer him to take over from Don Carlo if that scenario came to pass."

According to Falk, more clarity about the situation will be found on May 25, the final Thursday before the Bundesliga ends.

Xabi Alonso pledges allegiance to Leverkusen amid Real Madrid links

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso continues to be the talk of the town in the Spanish capital as his name has quickly risen among the top candidates to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

However, the former Real Madrid midfielder said rumors were part of the business and expressed his desire to continue working at the BayArena for the foreseeable future.

"I've been in football for many years, rumors are normal but we still have a lot to achieve. That's why my head is 100 per cent here for the last few months. And my head is also 100 per cent here for next season."

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen are currently sixth in the Bundesliga with 48 points and three games left to play. They are also in contention to win the Europa League and will face Jose Mourinho's AS Roma in the semi-finals.

His career progression has been remarkable so far but could it be too soon for Alonso to take the huge step up to the Real Madrid hot-seat?

