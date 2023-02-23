Real Madrid set to sign Serie A star as urgent replacement for 30-year-old player - Reports

According to Calciomercatoweb, Real Madrid have identified Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni as a potential replacement for 30-year-old David Alaba. Bastoni, 23, has been a crucial player for the Nerazzuri this season. He has made 26 appearances for Inter, helping the club keep 11 cleansheets.

Alaba, on the other hand, joined Los Blancos in 2021 and has made 75 appearances for the Spanish giants since. He has played 29 matches for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season.

However, according to Spanish site 'El gol digital', Alaba has been ridden with physical issues and his future at the top level remains uncertain. While Nacho Fernandez is available as a ready-made replacement, the Spaniard's contract will run out in the summer.

Real Madrid have identified Bastoni as the player to fill in at the left-side of the team's defense. He is currently contracted until the end of the 2023-24 season with Nerazzuri. Any potential move for the player would cost the Spanish giants around €60 million.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois addressed UEFA Champions League trophy aspirations

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a horrendous mistake as Los Blancos defeated Liverpool by a scoreline of 5-2. Courtois' mistake didn't impact the outcome of the result as Ancelotti's side showed their quality.

The Belgian custodian was asked after the game whether his team are the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season. The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid keeper replied (via Real Madrid's official website):

"Madrid are always going to fight until the end. Liverpool are not the team of last year, they are more vulnerable at the back and we saw that today. But we haven't qualified yet and anything can happen with the new rule, it happened last year with Chelsea."

"We're not going to sit back, there are some very important games coming up and we have to carry on with the pace. There are still a lot of top teams in contention, but Madrid will always be one of the favourites."

Los Blancos have won the competition 14 times, which is a competition record. Madrid are also the current defending champions.

