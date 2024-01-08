Real Madrid could sign Erling Haaland for bargain price due to secret clause in Manchester City contract: Reports

Real Madrid have an option to sign Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland for a reduced price in the summer. According to Spanish outlet AS, the Norwegian's contract with the Premier League side has a £170 million release clause which is cut down to £85 million for foreign sides. His current deal with the Cityzens expires in the summer of 2027.

Los Blancos have also restarted their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman's deal with Les Parisien ends in 2024 and the Spanish side have made contact over a possible move in the summer. AS claim that with the City star possibly available for a bargain, they could even complete an audacious double swoop.

Mbappe and Haaland's potential addition in the same window could rival Real Madrid's iconic 2009 summer. They signed the 'Galacticos' Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Kaka, among others, in the same window.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos haven't bought a striker since Karim Benzema's departure to the Saudi Pro League last summer. They have used wingers Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes up top, with on-loan striker Joselu also receiving minutes. Haaland's signing could enable the side to play their wingers in their more natural positions.

The Norwegian hit the ground running for Manchester City since joining them in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €60 million from Borussia Dortmund. He fired them to a treble in his first campaign, also breaking the Premier League's record for most goals in a season (36).

He has picked up from where he left off in the 2023-24 campaign, scoring 19 goals and getting five assists in 22 appearances. However, he has missed the last month with an injury.

Real Madrid reach agreement on terms with star striker: Reports

Mbappe is reportedly joining Real Madrid.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid when his contract expires in the upcoming summer. According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, the Frenchman has reached an agreement on terms with Los Blancos.

This comes after Mbappe famously rejected their approach in the summer of 2022, instead deciding to sign an extension with Les Parisiens. The French side offered him a huge contract plus other benefits to convince him to stay.

However, the relationship between Mbappe and PSG has soured. He was left out of their pre-season tour back in July, leading many to believe he could be sold. However, he stayed on and has been a vital player for them this season, scoring 25 goals in 24 games across competitions.