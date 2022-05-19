Real Madrid could sign former Arsenal star if 23-year-old leaves due to lack of game time: Reports

Real Madrid could sign David Ospina if second-choice goalkeeper Andriy Lunin decides to leave the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, a report from Marca has claimed. Lunin doesn’t stand a chance to start ahead of first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois and wishes to play for a team that guarantees him regular opportunities.

Los Blancos signed Andriy Lunin from Zorya Lugansk in the summer of 2018. A few days later, the Ukrainian goalkeeper was loaned out to La Liga strugglers CD Leganes. A couple more loan spells followed, to Real Valladolid and Real Oviedo, respectively. It was at Oviedo where Lunin enjoyed the most game time, starting 20 games for the La Liga 2 outfit.

Lunin, who maintains an “excellent” relationship with his coach Carlo Ancelotti, supposedly came close to getting more minutes for Madrid this season. Unfortunately for him, Los Blancos endured a couple of disappointing results at the time, robbing Lunin of the opportunity to displace Courtois.

TC @totalcristiano Lunin has saved 6/12 penalties he’s faced in his career. Specialist. Lunin has saved 6/12 penalties he’s faced in his career. Specialist. https://t.co/87PYvNJn1Q

Real Madrid are aware of the 23-year-old’s intention of leaving the club and are already looking for alternatives. Former Arsenal and current Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina has emerged as a favorite for the job. The Colombian goalkeeper will be out of contract on June 30, meaning Los Blancos will be able to secure his services for free.

According to reports, Ospina is prepared to move to the Bernabeu, despite knowing that he might not get many minutes ahead of Thibaut Courtois. Having managed the goalkeeper during his time with Napoli, Ancelotti is quite familiar with Ospina’s skillset. The Italian believes that between Courtois and Ospina, Madrid’s goal will be in safe hands.

Three non-Spanish clubs are interested in Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus are all interested in signing Real Madrid outcast Andriy Lunin. Los Blancos could either consider a loan deal or a permanent transfer. The latter option would allow them to raise funds for other transfer targets.

TC @totalcristiano vs Atlético we saw Lunin’s ball playing ability and vs Cadiz we have seen Lunin’s shot stopping ability. Still only 23 years old, I wouldn’t blame him for leaving, he can have a top career where he is a starter. vs Atlético we saw Lunin’s ball playing ability and vs Cadiz we have seen Lunin’s shot stopping ability. Still only 23 years old, I wouldn’t blame him for leaving, he can have a top career where he is a starter.

Spurs already have Hugo Lloris while the Bianconeri have Wojciech Szczesny as their first-choice goalkeeper. Lunin, who barely played for Real Madrid (five appearances across competitions), is unlikely to dethrone either of them. Borussia Dortmund is the only club where Lunin could find regular opportunities right from the beginning.

Edited by Diptanil Roy