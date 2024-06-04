Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin wanted by La Liga rivals in surprise transfer: Reports

According to Relevo, Atletico Madrid are eyeing a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin if Jan Oblak leaves the club in the summer. Lunin has played second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois for the majority of his career in the Spanish capital.

However, with Courtois injured, Lunin had extended playing time this season. The Ukrainian made 31 appearances for Los Blancos across competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets. Lunin, though, didn't start the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. Courtois regained his fitness and his position between the sticks.

Since his 2018 move to the club, Lunin has so far made only 48 appearances. He reportedly is keen on first-team opportunities, even if they come elsewhere.

Reports have emerged that Atletico Madrid wants to put Jan Oblak on the transfer market. The Slovene is a club icon and has been their undisputed number 1 for close to a decade.

Oblak, however, could reportedly leave for the Premier League. Hence, Atleti have focused on Real Madrid's Lunin as a potential replacement if Oblak leaves this summer. Lunin has a deal with Los Merengues until 2025. He has an estimated market value of €16 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Two European giants interested in Real Madrid shot-stopper Andriy Lunin - Reports

As per Fichajes, both Bayern Munich and Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. United already have Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir in their ranks.

However, Onana has been error-prone while Bayindir has barely played and has been linked with a move to Scottish giants Celtic. Hence, United might need to reinforce their goalkeeping ranks in the summer.

Lunin has emerged as an option for the Red Devils. However, Bayern Munich's reported interest could make the Old Trafford outfit's pursuit of Lunin in the summer transfer window.