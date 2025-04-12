Real Madrid star Arda Guler makes bold claim on future amid Carlo Ancelotti uncertainty: Reports

As per a report by Real Madrid Confidencial, Arda Guler has made his stance clear on his future at the club. He has told club president Fiorentino Perez that he will only stay if Carlo Ancelotti leaves in the summer.

Guler has played just 1,170 minutes in 33 games across competitions this season. He has started just 11 games and recorded three goals and seven assists. With Los Blancos struggling this season, there have been calls from fans and pundits to play the Turkiye international more.

However, Ancelotti has chosen to trust his senior players more even when they've been out of form. Hence, as per the aforementioned report, Guler has gotten frustrated and could look to leave in the summer. He told Fiorentino Perez:

“I won’t stay next year if Ancelotti stays.”

Ancelotti has been linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with Brazil interested in signing him.

Meanwhile, numerous clubs are interested in signing Guler either permanently or on loan. Moreover, with the FIFA World Cup set to take place next year, he is even more keen for regular playing time. The Turkish midfielder joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce last summer but had to face multiple injury issues. Overall, he's made 46 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's defeat against Arsenal in UCL

Los Blancos suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg on April 8. Declan Rice (58', 70') scored two unbelievable free-kicks before Mikel Merino (75') added another goal. The hosts completely dominated Real Madrid and are now favorites to reach the semi-finals.

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti assessed his side's performance, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“It was a tough defeat, obviously, we didn’t expect this, but after the 2-0... in set pieces... we fell apart a bit. We finished the match badly. This team usually reacts, but the last 30 minutes were very bad. We have to be self-critical. And think about doing everything possible to try to come back.”

He urged for more belief for the second leg, saying:

“A lot can happen at the Bernabéu. It seems that after tonight there is no chance, but in football there are always changes. Nobody expected Arsenal to score two goals from set pieces, but these things happen sometimes. We have to believe.”

The second will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 16. Real Madrid will first face Alaves away in LaLiga on Sunday.

