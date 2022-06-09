Real Madrid star could be available for as low as €5 million as he attempts to push for exit: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is pushing to leave the La Liga champions this summer and could be available for as little as €5 million.

Ceballos, 25, joined Madrid from Real Betis in 2017 for £14.85 million but has failed to nail down a place in the starting XI ever since. He has rotated in and out of the side, making just 74 appearances for Los Blancos in three seasons, scoring seven goals and contributing nine assists.

The Spaniard joined Premier League side Arsenal on a season-long loan in 2019 as he looked to gain more first-team action. The deal was repeated in 2020 as he went to the Gunners for another season on loan.

It was a wholly unremarkable spell for the Gunners, where he featured 77 times, scoring two goals and making five assists.

He returned to Real Madrid last summer but once again found his time in the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu limited, making just 18 appearances overall.

According to El Nacional, the Spanish midfielder met with Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti and president Florentino Perez in January to discuss his future.

Real Betis were reportedly set to re-sign their former midfielder until both Ancelotti and Perez persuaded Ceballos to stay.

He is once again pushing for a departure having rarely featured despite being promised more game time. However, a move to Betis hasn't been in the midst thus far.

Nevertheless, his current contract with Madrid runs until 2023 and he could be available for a mere €5 million.

Real Madrid midfield acquisitions pushing Dani Ceballos out of the door

Tchouameni looks set to arrive at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid have already sealed a €100 million deal with AS Monaco (as per Goal) to sign the much-sought-after Aurelien Tchouameni.

Fabrizio Romano reports that despite Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain attempting to persuade the midfielder to join them, he has chosen Madrid.

Personal terms have been agreed and an announcement is to come.

This comes after Los Blancos tied down Luka Modric to a new one-year deal, with the Croat having been pivotal for the La Liga champions this season.

On top of those two respective signings, Real Madrid are also being linked with a move for another Ligue 1 midfielder.

Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer is attracting interest from the Santiago Bernabeu and is being suggested by his compatriot Modric (per FootMercato). The Croat has been in inspired form for Rennes, making 49 appearances, scoring 11 goals and contributing 13 assists.

However, they face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig for the 24-year-old.

Hence, Dani Ceballos' time at Los Blancos looks to be in more doubt given the midfield influx that is ensuing.

