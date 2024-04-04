Real Madrid star becomes surprise target for Newcastle United as Eddie Howe plans to bolster squad: Reports

Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos has reportedly emerged as a shock summer target for Newcastle United with Eddie Howe keen to strengthen his midfield department.

Ceballos, who joined Los Blancos from Real Betis for over £14 million in 2017, has dropped down in his team's pecking order this season. He has struggled to feature for the La Liga outfit since Jude Bellingham's arrival in a potential £115 million deal ahead of this season.

A 13-cap Spain international, the right-footed playmaker has started just four of his 21 appearances across competitions in the ongoing 2023-24 season. The 27-year-old has registered a goal and an assist in 503 minutes of first-team action for Carlo Ancelloti's side so far.

As a result, according to Mundo Deportivo, Ceballos is expected to secure a move away from Santiago Bernabeu this summer. He has drawn interest from Newcastle United in the recent past and could decide to join Howe's outfit in search of regular minutes in the future.

Ceballos, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, could prove to be a brilliant signing for Newcastle. He would compete for places with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in the English club's midfield.

Earlier last campaign, Ceballos enjoyed a fine time out for Real Madrid. He guided his current club to a total of three trophies, registering one goal and nine assists in 46 games across competitions in the process.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also allegedly expected to part ways with a number of their stars this summer. Both Luka Modric and Nacho Fernandez could exit as free agents, while both Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy have been linked with a transfer to the Premier League.

Kepa Arrizabalaga set to exit Real Madrid

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano claimed that Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga will leave Real Madrid this summer. He opined (h/t The Chelsea Chronicle):

"There is a negotiation ongoing over a new contract between [Andriy] Lunin and Real Madrid. They want him to stay, waiting for the player green light, and then Kepa will return to Chelsea. Kepa will not stay... [Los Blancos have] no intention to keep the player. Also, Kepa wanted to play more. He's not super happy."

Kepa, who left Chelsea after Thibaut Courtois' long-term injury last August, has not featured in his current club's last 12 overall games this season. He has kept seven shutouts in 18 outings for Los Blancos so far.

On the other hand, Andriy Lunin has emerged as his team's first-choice goalkeeper in Courtois' absence. He has recorded 11 clean sheets and shipped 19 goals in 24 matches across competitions this campaign.

