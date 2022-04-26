Real Madrid star close to accepting salary offer worth more than €10 million per season to sign for Real Betis: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is on the verge of signing a lucrative contract with Real Betis, according to reports.

The 30-year-old has been an outstanding servant for Los Blancos since his arrival from Malaga in 2013, and was part of a squad that won four Champions League titles in five years.

He has scored 53 times in 351 appearances for the club, but looks set to leave the Bernabeu when his contract expires this summer, having only played 15 times for Carlo Ancelotti's side during the current campaign.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Isco will earn €20M over the next 2 seasons for Real Betis. That figure includes a signing on bonus.



Spanish outlet AS reports that Isco is close to agreeing a deal with La Liga rivals Betis, with the Verdiblancos offering the Real Madrid playmaker an initial two-year deal worth €20 million, with the option of an additional year on top.

The deal would make the Spain international the highest-paid player in the history of Real Betis. However, the marquee signing can only be completed on the condition that Betis either qualify for the Champions League, or they manage to complete the sale of a big player.

28-year-old Nabil Fekir appears to be the club's most valuable player asset, but the Frenchman only signed a contract to stay at the Benito Villamarin Stadium last summer until 2026.

The Seville-based club currently lie 5th in the Liga table, four points away from Atletico Madrid with five games remaining.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🥇| Real Betis have sent Isco a big offer, Pellegrini wants him in his project. However, the player wants to play Champions League football and Betis will find it difficult to finish top 4. 🥇| Real Betis have sent Isco a big offer, Pellegrini wants him in his project. However, the player wants to play Champions League football and Betis will find it difficult to finish top 4. @jfelixdiaz 🚨🥇| Real Betis have sent Isco a big offer, Pellegrini wants him in his project. However, the player wants to play Champions League football and Betis will find it difficult to finish top 4. @jfelixdiaz

Real Madrid set to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

While Isco looks certain to leave the Bernabeu on a free transfer this summer, one player arriving at the Spanish capital appears to be 29-year-old centre-half Antonio Rudiger.

Following Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel telling Sky Sports that the German would not be renewing his current deal at Stamford Bridge, The Mail has reported that Rudiger is close to penning a four-year contract at the 13-time European champions.

The financial package Madrid are offering the highly-sought after defender is significantly higher than the Premier League side's final offer of £230,000 per week.

Rudiger has reportedly turned down bigger offers from elsewhere in Europe, with the report claiming clubs such as Manchester United, Barcelona, PSG and Juventus have all shown an interest. However, the Galacticos have been his first choice ever since talks opened between the two parties in January.

The imminent La Liga champions have been monitoring Rudiger's transfer status ever since his Bundesliga days at Stuttgart, before he moved to Roma in 2015 and then Stamford Bridge two years later.

Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid this summer is a "done deal" according to sources inside the club Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid this summer is a "done deal" according to sources inside the club 😮https://t.co/5z83uTZdsI

