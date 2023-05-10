Real Madrid star in danger of losing importance after impressive performance by Antonio Rudiger: Reports 

Real Madrid star Eder Militao is in danger of losing his position in the team after an impressive display from Antonio Rudiger against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, May 9.

The German, who joined Los Blancos from Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer, was impressive at the heart of the defense alongside David Alaba. He made 31 passes and won two aerial duels. He helped the team keep their defensive shape throughout the game.

The 30-year-old has now made 46 appearances across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's team, helping them keep 17 clean sheets.

Militao, on the other hand, has also been an impressive player for the Madrid giants this term. The Brazilian has made 46 appearances across competitions, helping the team keep 18 clean sheets.

However, according to El Nacional, Rudriger's latest display might make it hard for Militao to make a way back to the Real Madrid first XI. The Brazilian joined the Spanish club in 2019 and has since made 137 appearances.

Carlo Ancelotti claimed Real Madrid could have won against Manchester City

Real Madrid took the lead against Manchester City courtesy of Vinicius Junior's wonder goal. The Brazilian struck in the 36th minute of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Kevin De Bruyne scored a belter to level the scoring for Manchester City in the second half. Speaking to the media after the game, Ancelotti claimed that his team could have won.

The Italian manager said (via Real Madrid's website):

"We could have won it, we deserved to but these things happen. We come away with positive feelings ahead of the return leg because we played the game well. In the opening 20 minutes they had a lot of the ball but they didn't cause us problems."

The second leg of the semi-final between the two top European teams will take place on May 17 at the Etihad Stadium. With the first leg ending in a stalemate, there is all to play for in the second leg.

Poll : 0 votes