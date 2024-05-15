Real Madrid star David Alaba to be handed interesting role with Austria at Euro 2024: Reports

Austria boss Ralf Rangnick has reportedly offered injured Real Madrid defender David Alaba the chance to join his backroom staff at Euro 2024. Das Team's captain has been sidelined since December with an ACL injury.

Relevo reports that Rangnick has asked Alaba to be a member of his staff at the European Championships in Germany. It looks likely that the 31-year-old will be at the tournament despite his long-term injury.

Alaba was vital for Austria during their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. He appeared five times, captaining his side to four wins.

Expand Tweet

However, the Real Madrid defender suffered a cruciate ligament tear in a 4-1 win against Villarreal on December 17. He hasn't appeared since although he's been eager to recover for the Euros.

Rangnick alluded to this last month when he explained how Alaba was fighting hard to make the tournament:

"David Alaba to the Euros? We have to be realistic with him. It would be a small miracle if he makes it. If anyone can do it, it's David. He's doing everything he can. He really wants to play in this Euros."

It looks as though Alaba won't be fit in time but will still help Rangnick in his coaching team. He has huge experience having won 35 major trophies with Madrid and former club Bayern Munich. Austria have a tricky start to Euro 2024 in Group D consisting of themselves, France, the Netherlands, and Poland.

David Alaba celebrated winning the La Liga title with Real Madrid

David Alaba won his second La Liga title with Real Madrid.

David Alaba may be on the sidelines but he joined his Real Madrid teammates in celebrating their La Liga triumph on the weekend. They paraded their title around the Spanish capital to hundreds of fans.

The Austrian posted a snap of himself holding the title on his Instagram account with the caption:

"Hala Madrid."

Carlo Ancelotti's side romped to the title, winning 29 of 36 games thus far, including home and away wins against Barcelona. They are a massive 17 points above their El Clasico rivals.

Alaba still contributed towards Los Blancos' success as he made 14 appearances, helping his team keep five clean sheets. He also chipped in with an assist before his unfortunate ACL injury.

Ancelotti has handled a defensive injury crisis well as Alaba's defensive partner Eder Militao had also spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The Brazilian is back and so too is Thibaut Courtois who has majorly impressed in goal after recovering from an ACL injury.