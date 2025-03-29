Real Madrid star could follow Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps in Saudi switch as SPL giants table mega contract offer: Reports

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger could follow Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps to move to the Middle East, according to AS. The German defender has been indispensable for Los Blancos over the years and continues to be a vital figure in Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

Ad

This season, Rudiger has registered 41 appearances across competitions, 38 of which were starts. With Eder Militao out with an ACL injury and David Alaba only recently returning to full fitness, the German has been a rock at the back for the LaLiga champions.

However, Rudiger's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in under 18 months and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The player recently turned 32 years old, and Real Madrid are aware that they will have to lay down succession plans soon.

Ad

Trending

Los Blancos, though, hold the player in high regard and have no desire to let him leave. Interestingly, the German apparently has an offer on the table to move to the Middle East this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in December 2022 has opened the doors of the Middle East to multiple aging superstars. Rudiger could be the latest to walk that road this year.

The German suffers from osteoarthritis and will need to rest more as he grows older. The relatively reduced pressure at Saudi Arabia, coupled with a lucrative contract, could tempt Rudiger to consider a move.

Ad

Will Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he could return to Real Madrid in the future. Speaking to Edu Aguirre earlier this year, however, Ronaldo added that it will only be after he retires.

Ad

“In the negotiations phase when I was leaving Real Madrid, Florentino did not behave well with me. I understood that, because that is always his style. I left Real Madrid because I wanted a new chapter. I told Perez about it, he accepted, but later he tried to come back, and there was no going back for me, because I had given my word to Juventus," Ronaldo said.

Ad

He continued:

"I appreciate and respect Florentino. He is a trustworthy president and a serious person, and he treated me well. We won many titles with him, and I respect him a lot. I still speak with him occasionally, and I don’t rule out returning one day when I finish my career to do something cool."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 450 goals from 438 games for Los Blancos and has won multiple silverwares with the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback