Real Madrid star furious with new contract offer from the Los Blancos and believes the club wants him gone - Reports

Luka Modric is reportedly furious with Real Madrid's contract extension offer and believes that the club deem him expendable.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez respects Modric's status as a club legend and wants him to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Croatian superstar signed for Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and has since made 437 senior appearances across competitions for the club.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, however, has been left furious with the salary he is being offered by the club to renew his deal. His current contract expires at the end of the season, but he is open to penning an extension.

As per El Nacional, Real Madrid have offered him a one-year extension on reduced wages. Modric, however, had hoped to continue playing for the club for another campaign on the same salary that he is currently being paid.

As per Bolavip, the 37-year-old is pocketing €19 million in annual wages at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite approaching the dusk of his playing career, he has continued to be a major part of Carlo Ancelotti's first-team equation.

Modric has registered six goals and five assists in 37 games across competitions this season. Real Madrid could feel secure about life without the Croatian midfielder due to Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde's emergence in midfield.

Luka Modric has won five Champions League titles with Madrid..

However, they could risk depleting their depth in the center of the park if they let Modric leave without having a replacement in mind. Moreover, Toni Kroos (33) is also on a contract that expires this summer and is yet to agree fresh terms with the club.

Real Madrid star recalls Harry Redknapp's influence on his career

Luka Modric joined Tottenham Hotspur from Dinamo Zagreb in 2008 and became a modern-day club icon in the four years he spent in north London.

The Croatian registered 17 goals and 25 assists in 160 appearances across competitions for Spurs before his €35 million move to Real Madrid. It was at Spurs where he earned a reputation as one of Europe's most exciting playmakers who was extremely dependable in possession.

Like Modric, manager Harry Redknapp arrived at Spurs in 2008 and left four years later. Last month, BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand asked the Real Madrid midfielder what it was like working under the English tactician, to which he replied (h/t SpursWeb):

"I remember he used to say ‘give the ball to Luka,’ and that makes you feel important and gives you so much confidence. Those four years that he was our coach, it was so good. We played so well."

Neither Redknapp nor Modric managed to help Spurs win a trophy during that time.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes