Real Madrid star could be handed career lifeline by German Bundesliga side in fresh transfer development: Reports

Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler has reportedly attracted interest from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. As reported by Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Eintracht Frankfurt are closely monitoring the Turkey international's situation.

Plettenberg has claimed that Frankfurt reckon that Guler is far from happy with his lack of game time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The reputed journalist has claimed that while Guler has emerged as an option, Frankfurt's top priority for the right wing is SC Freiburg's Ritsu Doan.

Plettenberg wrote on X:

“Eintracht Frankfurt are closely monitoring the situation of Arda #Güler. #SGE are aware that the 20-y/o top talent is not entirely satisfied with his playing time at Real Madrid. While nothing is concrete yet, Frankfurt have the Turkish international on their list for the upcoming summer. As first via @AxelHesse1 [Sport Bild reporter] and confirmed."

He added:

"But Eintracht’s current top candidate for the right wing, if financially feasible, remains Ritsu #Doan from SC Freiburg.”

Arda Guler is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents on the planet but has not been able to earn Carlo Ancelotti's trust. The creative playmaker, who can play either as a No. 10 or on the flanks, joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 for a reported €20 million.

Following his move from Fenerbahce, he has made 42 appearances for Los Blancos, contributing with nine goals and five assists. However, he has played just 1,524 minutes of football for the Spanish capital club across two seasons.

Real Madrid interested in Chelsea midfielder this summer: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez in the summer. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (via Caught Offside), Los Blancos would have to splash €80 million for the World Cup winner's signature.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are understood to be revamping their midfield ranks this summer and are eyeing several options. Apart from Enzo Fernandez, they are also monitoring Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) youngster Joao Neves and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Enzo Fernandez moved to Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 in a deal worth a reported £106.8 million from Benfica. He had a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge but things have drastically improved this season.

The midfielder has scored five goals and provided eight assists to his name in 32 appearances across competitions this season. Chelsea reportedly wants to keep the 24-year-old but reckon interest from Real Madrid could unsettle the player.

