Real Madrid plot summer transfer move for Chelsea star as Blues make big-money demands: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the summer. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net via Caught Offside, the Blues want €80 million for the World Cup-winning Argentina international.

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting to revamp their midfield this summer with the futures of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in the air. Luka Modric is also 39 years of age and has entered the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are reportedly considering several options in the middle of the park with Fernandez regarded as their top target. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) youngster Joao Neves and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton are also being considered as alternatives.

Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea in January 2023 in a deal worth reported £106.8 million from Benfica. It would therefore mean that the Blues might have to incur a significant loss if they sell the 24-year-old for €80 million.

Fernandez has been pretty impressive this season for Enzo Maresca's side following a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge. He has five goals and eight assists to his name in 32 appearances across competitions this season.

Chelsea reportedly want to keep their star midfielder at the club but reckon that they might have to sell should Real Madrid come with an offer. The technically gifted midfielder is believed to be keen on winning trophies and play alongside the biggest superstars at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid register interest in defender wanted by Chelsea: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly registered their interest in RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba who has also attracted interest from Chelsea. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Los Blancos are planning to shore up their backline this summer.

Real Madrid's defense has been severely hit by injuries this season with Eder Militao currently out with an ACL injury. He has suffered two ACL injuries in the last 18 months and his long-term fitness is a major concern.

Meanwhile, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are both in their 30s and have their current deals expiring this summer. Alaba has also struggled with several serious injuries in recent times.

As Carlo Ancelotti looks to revamp his backline, Lukeba has reportedly emerged as the Italian's priority target. The young defender has gone from strength to strength since joining RB Leipzig in 2023 from Lyon.

The reigning LaLiga champions are believed to be ready to offer €65 million for the 22-year-old's signature but face competition from Chelsea and Liverpool. The defender has so far made 63 appearances for RB Leipzig, having made 68 appearances for his boyhood club Lyon.

