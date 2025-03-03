Real Madrid make €65 million offer to sign defender linked with Chelsea and Liverpool - Reports

Real Madrid have submitted their opening offer for Liverpool and Chelsea target Castello Lukeba, according to Fichajes.net. The LaLiga champions are planning improvements for their backline at the end of this season.

Los Blancos are already without Eder Militao for the rest of the campaign, with the Brazilian rupturing his ACL in November last year. Militao has suffered two ACL injuries in 18 months, so his fitness remains a concern.

Meanwhile, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are on the wrong side of 30 and will be out of contracts in 2026 as well. Alaba, meanwhile, has also suffered with injuries in recent times and Real Madrid are keen to reinforce the position this summer.

Los Blancos have reportedly zeroed in on Lukeba as the ideal candidate for the job. The Frenchman has registered 22 appearances across competitions this season, despite missing a few games due to a hamstring injury.

Lukeba is under contract with RB Leipzig until 2029, and the LaLiga giants are apparently willing to offer €65m to prise him away. However, interest from Liverpool could pose a threat to Real Madrid's plans.

The Reds are sweating on the future of Virgil van Dijk, whose contract runs out at the end of this season. The Dutch defender has been indispensable under Arne Slot so far, and the Merseyside club remain keen to tie him down to a new deal.

However, Liverpool are also keeping a Plan B ready, and have apparently identified Lukeba as an option to shore up their backline. Meanwhile, Chelsea supposedly have their eyes on the 22-year-old as well.

Are Real Madrid close to signing a Liverpool ace?

Castello Lukeba

Real Madrid are apparently close to securing the services of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Relevo. The English right-back rose through the ranks at Anfield and was key to the Reds' rise under Jurgen Klopp.

Alexander-Arnold has maintained his importance under Arne Slot, registering three goals and seven assists from 36 games this season. However, the 26-year-old's contract expires at the end of this campaign and he is yet to agree to a new deal.

The Merseyside club are keen for the player to stay and remain engaged in talks for a renewal. However, Liverpool's efforts haven't borne fruit so far amid interest from Real Madrid. Los Blancos are working to sign the Englishman on a Bosman move this summer as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

