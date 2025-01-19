Real Madrid star injured and set to miss Las Palmas clash: Reports

Aurelien Tchouameni will miss Real Madrid's upcoming LaLiga match against Las Palmas on Sunday, January 19, due to fitness concerns. The Spanish club released an official statement, announcing that the French midfielder has withdrawn from the squad due to discomfort in his left leg.

The official statement from the club read (via Madrid Universal):

"Real Madrid will face UD Las Palmas this afternoon at Santiago Bernabeu in the 20th round of the League, with (Aurelien) Tchouameni missing the last minute due to discomfort in his left leg."

The former Monaco star was playing as a centre-back for Carlo Ancelotti's side due to Eder Militao's ACL injury and the delayed return of David Alaba. Tchouameni has played 15 matches for Los Blancos in LaLiga this season, helping the side keep four clean sheets, featuring primarily as a centre-back or a defensive midfielder.

Trending

Los Blancos have called midfielder Chema Andres and centre-back Jacobo Ramon to the squad after Tchouameni's withdrawal. Eduardo Camavinga is also set to miss the match due to a hamstring injury.

Vinicius Jr will miss the game due to a two-match ban while Croatian veteran Luka Modric is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. Dani Ceballos is expected to start for Madrid against Las Palmas.

Carlo Ancelotti talks about Kylian Mbappe ahead of Real Madrid's league clash against Las Palmas

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti feels Kylian Mbappe is improving with every game. The Italian tactician also pointed out that Mbappe was a calm personality and was always available for his teammates. Ancelotti said (via Tribal Football):

"I don't know if he's more of a leader or not. Every day he seeks more prominence that comes with what he does on the pitch. His attitude off the pitch hasn't changed, he's always calm, available and very humble."

He further added:

"He's performing at a very high level and that helps, especially for his teammates. His adaptation period is over. I said that a month agom I feel as though he's getting better with every game."

Kylian Mbappe joined Los Blancos from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer last summer. The Frenchman was criticised for his slow start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old seems to have settled in the Spanish capital. In 28 matches across all competitions, the French attacker has scored 15 goals and provided three assists for Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback