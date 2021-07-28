Real Madrid star keen on returning to Arsenal - Reports

Martin Odegaard could reportedly make a return to Arsenal despite harboring dreams of playing for Real Madrid.

Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal and made an instant impact by adding more creativity to the Gunners’ midfield.

His loan spell at Arsenal impressed Mikel Arteta, and although the Spaniard was keen on retaining Odegaard’s services, the Norwegian returned to Real Madrid.

🚨🚨 | @RMadridistaReal confirms what @La_SER & @ellarguero have already advanced this night. Ødegaard's dream was to succeed at Real Madrid, but he is thinking of returning to Arsenal. Neither the player's environment nor the club rule out his departure. 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/HyywqFEZAW — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) July 27, 2021

A lot has changed in the last few months as Zinedine Zidane is no longer in charge of Real Madrid. The Frenchman rated Odegaard highly and had him in his long-term plans at Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead of Odegaard under new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. As per Cadena SER and El Larguero, Odegaard is open to the possibility of moving back to Arsenal next season.

Martin Odegaard’s wish to move back to Arsenal will be a blow for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have had a difficult summer so far. Club stalwart Sergio Ramos has left on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, while Raphael Varane is expected to be announced as a Manchester United player.

The club want to add more freshness to their attack, but will need to scramble to sign another defender in the coming weeks.

David Alaba is the only player Real Madrid have signed so far, and they will not want to lose Odegaard. The Norwegian, despite playing very little for Los Blancos, could be an important player under Ancelotti next season.

If we're talking Odegaard we have to bring up this game. 4 Key passes, a hand in every goal we scored. Top, top performance. pic.twitter.com/MScfvlFZgW — evan 》 (@afcevan) July 27, 2021

Real Madrid scored just 67 goals in the Spanish top flight last season as Karim Benzema was the chief goal-scorer and finished second in the list of most assists as well.

Carlo Ancelotti likes using a creative attacking midfielder, so Odegaard might play more regularly next season.

The rumors of Odegaard’s interest in moving back to Arsenal will be music to Mikel Arteta’s ears though. Odegaard did well last season, and his arrival would only add more creativity to the Arsenal midfield.

