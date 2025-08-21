Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe claims club sales record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly already broken one of Cristiano Ronaldo's records at Real Madrid. His new jersey with the no. 10 has reportedly garnered record sales.

Mbappe joined Real Madrid last summer as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. He wore the jersey no. 9 in the first season at the club. However, following Luka Modric's departure, he was handed the iconic No. 10 jersey this summer.

As per Euromericas Sport Marketing (via Foot Africa), the Spanish giants sold over 345,000 units of this jersey in just 48 hours. This is a record sale for any shirt at the club, including the iconic No. 7 of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe has started his stint in the No. 10 shirt brilliantly as well. He scored the only goal in Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga on August 19. He won a penalty in the 51st minute and converted it to secure all three points. After the game, head coach Xabi Alonso said about the Frenchman (via Managing Madrid):

“I feel like he wants more, you can tell from the first day. I don’t know if it’s because of the number 10, but it’s noticeable.”

In his first season, meanwhile, Mbappe registered 44 goals and five assists in 59 games across competitions for Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe on beating one of Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring records at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo recorded 33 goals and 10 assists in 35 games in his first season at Real Madrid following his €94 million move from Manchester United in 2009. Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, broke that record, registering 44 goals and five assists.

The Frenchman was within two goals of beating Ronaldo's record in March, when he was asked about it, and he answered:

“Two goals away from Cristiano’s debut season? If I score more goals than Cristiano, it doesn't mean I'm bigger, it's numbers. The important thing is to win titles.”

Mbappe was also asked about the pressure on him to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo's success at the Santiago Bernabeu in September last year. He said:

“Cristiano is my idol, but I don’t think about the pressure of being his successor. I want to be Kylian. The only pressure I want is about me and the team.”

Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in Real Madrid's history with 451 goals and 131 assists in 438 games. He helped them win numerous trophies, including four UEFA Champions Leagues.

