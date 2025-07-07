Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe drops lawsuit against PSG ahead of FIFA Club World Cup clash - Reports

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has dropped his lawsuit against his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), ahead of facing them in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals (July 9). The Frenchman has been suing the club over multiple charges since leaving the club.

According to L'Équipe (h/t football-espana), Kylian Mbappe has dropped the charges of extortion and harassment against PSG. The Frenchman's claims pertain to his 2022 contract renewal with the Parisiens when he extended his stay at the club for two years. Ahead of signing the deal, Mbappe was not included in PSG's pre-season tour and was forced to train alone, per the claims.

The aforementioned report highlights that Kylian Mbappe is still pursuing his unpaid wages from PSG despite dropping the extortion and harassment claims. The Real Madrid superstar claims that he is still set to receive €55 million of unpaid wages for the final three months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

However, PSG has claimed that Mbappe had verbally agreed not to leave the club for free. The French superstar broke his terms when he signed for Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer of 2024. Therefore, the club maintains that their actions of not paying him his dues are justified.

Amid the legal feud, Kylian Mbappe is gearing up to face his boyhood side for the first time since switching to Los Blancos. The clash promises to be a major one, given that PSG are the current Champions League winners.

When Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe made feelings clear about PSG winning the UEFA Champions League

In an interview after PSG's first UEFA Champions League triumph last month, Kylian Mbappe congratulated his former club, claiming he is happy for them. The Frenchman said (via ESPN):

"I was happy, they deserved it, they've been through so many problems, I've been through that too. I've been through every stage of the Champions League except winning it. They were the best team in Europe. I can't remember ever seeing them go 5-0 up. It's 100% deserved, they're becoming the team everyone wants to beat."

PSG beat Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final to win their first title in history under Luis Enrique. Meanwhile, Mbappe did not find much luck with Real Madrid in the tournament, as they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Arsenal. Speaking of his former club winning the UCL without him, he said:

"PSG won the Champions League without me, that doesn't affect me. That's a good thing. I think we all face challenges in our careers. I'm a bit more in the eye of the storm, which is good. I've always liked being in these positions, it's up to me to work. I've reversed quite a few trends in my career, I've had a lot of things stuck on my back and I've managed to get them off."

During his time in PSG, Mbappe led them to the UCL final in 2020. However, the Parisiens lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich that year. Mbappe has yet to win the coveted European title since then.

