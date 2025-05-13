Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain set for fresh legal battle in €98m scandal: Reports

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is currently in a legal battle with his former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over the payment of his wages and bonuses. According to SPORT, the France international has alleged that he is still owed €55 million (via Madrid Universal).

Ad

However, in a shocking turn of events, the Parisians have stated that Mbappe does not have sufficient evidence for these claims. Moreover, the Ligue 1 outfit are now demanding €98 million in a counter-claim.

Renaud Semerdjian, a lawyer involved in this case, has said that Mbappe's delaying tactics and conduct have financially affected the club. He said:

"The goal is not necessarily to recover the €98 million. But to prove that Mbappe’s claims are unjustified if he, too, owes PSG money.”

Ad

Trending

Mbappe's lawyer, Thomas Clay, defended his client and pointed out the lack of transparency from PSG's side. He said:

"Where is the money? It was not easy to confiscate it, the banks refused. We are dealing with the sovereign state of Qatar that permanently finances this club."

“There is a risk of recovery when there is a lack of transparency in the accounts and when we know the difficulties with the states.”

Ad

Mbappe's ties with PSG only seem to have gotten worse since he joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer. Since then, he's played 52 matches across competitions, bagging 38 goals and four assists.

Kylian Mbappe reacts on social media as Real Madrid lose El Clasico to Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's season seems to have gotten worse, following their 4-3 defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday, May 11. Despite the Frenchman's hat-trick, it was the Blaugrana who triumphed at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Ad

Following the game's conclusion, Real Madrid find themselves second in the league standings and seven points behind leaders Barcelona. With only three games remaining in the Spanish top-flight, Mbappe took to his Instagram account and wrote while posting an image of himself:

"Painful but we will come back. ¡HalaMadrid!"

Ad

Los Blancos have struggled to win silverware this campaign, losing the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona 3-2 on April 26. They were also defeated in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final by Arsenal, where the tie ended 5-1 on aggregate.

However, Carlo Ancelotti and Co. will be looking to finish the season strong. They face Mallorca in the league next on Wednesday, May 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More