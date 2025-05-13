Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain set for fresh legal battle in €98m scandal: Reports

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is currently in a legal battle with his former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over the payment of his wages and bonuses. According to SPORT, the France international has alleged that he is still owed €55 million (via Madrid Universal).
However, in a shocking turn of events, the Parisians have stated that Mbappe does not have sufficient evidence for these claims. Moreover, the Ligue 1 outfit are now demanding €98 million in a counter-claim.
Renaud Semerdjian, a lawyer involved in this case, has said that Mbappe's delaying tactics and conduct have financially affected the club. He said:
"The goal is not necessarily to recover the €98 million. But to prove that Mbappe’s claims are unjustified if he, too, owes PSG money.”
Mbappe's lawyer, Thomas Clay, defended his client and pointed out the lack of transparency from PSG's side. He said:
"Where is the money? It was not easy to confiscate it, the banks refused. We are dealing with the sovereign state of Qatar that permanently finances this club."
“There is a risk of recovery when there is a lack of transparency in the accounts and when we know the difficulties with the states.”
Mbappe's ties with PSG only seem to have gotten worse since he joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer. Since then, he's played 52 matches across competitions, bagging 38 goals and four assists.
Kylian Mbappe reacts on social media as Real Madrid lose El Clasico to Barcelona
Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's season seems to have gotten worse, following their 4-3 defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday, May 11. Despite the Frenchman's hat-trick, it was the Blaugrana who triumphed at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.
Following the game's conclusion, Real Madrid find themselves second in the league standings and seven points behind leaders Barcelona. With only three games remaining in the Spanish top-flight, Mbappe took to his Instagram account and wrote while posting an image of himself:
"Painful but we will come back. ¡HalaMadrid!"
Los Blancos have struggled to win silverware this campaign, losing the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona 3-2 on April 26. They were also defeated in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final by Arsenal, where the tie ended 5-1 on aggregate.
However, Carlo Ancelotti and Co. will be looking to finish the season strong. They face Mallorca in the league next on Wednesday, May 14.