Real Madrid star left out of national team squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports 

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been left out of France's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, per Julien Laurens.

Camavinga, 19, is a shock omission from Didier Deschamps' squad, given that he has been impressive for Real Madrid.

The teenage midfielder has made 19 appearances across competitions and has helped Los Blancos keep five clean sheets.

He ranks third in La Liga for completing passes into the final third with a percentage of 91% and has been earning plaudits during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Camavinga has only been afforded four international caps by Deschamps, in which he has scored one goal.

The defensive midfielder did feature in Les Bleus' 2-0 UEFA Nations League defeat to Denmark on 25 September.

He played just one half of the loss and has struggled to break into France's team.

Camavinga's omission may surprise some given the injuries that Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante have incurred.

Both midfielders will miss the FIFA World Cup, leaving Deschamps' side in need of more options.

France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia - Pogba, and Kante played key roles in the middle of the park.

One midfielder heading to Qatar is AS Roma's Jordan Veretout, with the 29-year-old earning five international caps.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is a doubt for France's FIFA World Cup opener

Benzema could miss the opener against Australia

France are in Group D at the FIFA World Cup and kick off their campaign against Australia on Tuesday, 22 November.

They also face Denmark on 26 November and Tunisia on 30 November in Group D.

However, Deschamps' side may be without Benzema for the encounter with Australia as he is dealing with a muscular injury.

Get French Football News reports that the French national team staff doesn't believe Benzema will be fit for the start of the tournament.

The Real Madrid forward returned to the national team after a six-year absence last year due to a sex tape extortion scandal.

The Frenchman was part of the squad that exited the European Championships in the quarterfinals.

He has earned 97 international caps, scoring 37 goals, and has also been in superb form for Los Blancos this season.

Benzema has bagged six goals and an assist in 12 appearances across competitions.

His absence would be a blow for France, but they possess top attacking talents.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku are options for Deschamps.

