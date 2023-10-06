Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy will reportedly play in an unfamiliar position of centre-back in the La Liga meeting with Osasuna on Saturday, October 7.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are grappling with a defensive crisis. They lost Eder Militao (ACL) to a potentially season-ending injury, while David Alaba injured his abductor in the Las Palmas win and is doubtful for the weekend clash.

Nacho Fernandes, another central defensive option, is suspended for three games, forcing Ancelotti to contemplate fielding Mendy in central defense. The Frenchman played at left-back in the midweek 3-2 UEFA Champions League win at Napoli.

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is another contender to slot in the heart of defense. However, as per Marca (via Football Espana), Mendy is expected to be played in the position owing to his superior defensive experience.

Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vasquez, Fran Garcia, Antonio Rudiger, Mendy, and Real Madrid Castilla's Alvaro Carrillo are the six defenders chosen in the squad for the Osasuna game.

Los Blancos are atop the La Liga standings, leading their arch-rivals Barcelona (20) by a point after eight games.

"Luka Modric is not happy because he's not playing a lot" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Luka Modric has been a stalwart of the Real Madrid midfield since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012. The 38-year-old has made 496 appearances across competitions, contributing 37 goals and 77 assists.

However, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has seen reduced game time this season, starting only three of eight games across competitions. That's because manager Carlo Ancelotti has opted to field younger options like new signing Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga.

The Italian recently admitted that Modric is far from happy with his reduced role at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti, though, added that the player is much loved and respected at the club (as per 90MIN):

"Modric is not happy because he is not playing a lot, but he is very motivated and always wants to help the team. He has a very important role in this squad, in the dressing room. I love Luka Modric .The players love Luka Modric. We all love Luka Modric."

Modric is in the final year of his deal with Los Blancos and will be free to talk with foreign clubs in January regarding a free transfer in the summer.