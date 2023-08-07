Real Madrid star likely to seal Saudi Pro League transfer after being surplus to requirements: Reports

Real Madrid are on the verge of selling Ferland Mendy this summer, potentially altering the depth of their squad for the upcoming season. Reports from El Nacional indicate Ferland Mendy is likely to depart the Santiago Bernabeu and venture into the Saudi Pro League.

The negotiations orchestrated by Madrid president Florentino Perez have centered on the sale of the talented left-back, Mendy. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has been vocal about his concerns regarding Mendy's suitability for a consistent starting role, advocating for the acquisition of a new left-back.

Despite seeing potential in Mendy as a substitute, Ancelotti has now reached the conclusion that parting ways with the player is in the team's best interest. The left-back's tenure at Real Madrid has been marred by recurring injuries and inconsistent performances. Last season, he made just 17 La Liga starts, and was subbed off 11 times.

With the emergence of promising talent Fran Garcia, Mendy's departure seems inevitable, paving the way for the youngster. The Santiago Bernabeu could also see a potential star signing for the left-back position, as they have been linked with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.

Mendy's future has been a subject of speculation across Europe. Clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus, and Napoli were touted as potential destinations for the Frenchman. However, it now appears increasingly likely that Mendy will seek new horizons beyond the confines of Europe, with the Saudi Pro League potentially becoming his next destination.

According to the report, the identity of the club with whom Mendy allegedly has a verbal agreement remains undisclosed. However, it is believed that negotiations between the club and Florentino Perez are at an advanced stage, hinting at an imminent move.

Real Madrid and PSG expected to reach an agreement for Kylian Mbappe this summer

ESPN reporter Rodrigo Faez (via MadridUniversal) has claimed that the highly anticipated transfer of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid will take place this summer. According to Faez's report, there is an impending agreement between Paris Saint-Germain and Los Blancos.

Speculation surrounding Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid has intensified, fueled by reports that he has been actively seeking residential properties in the vibrant Spanish capital. The Madridistas have reportedly readied a staggering €180 million bid for the young superstar. However, it is believed that they will only make their move when Mbappe publicly declares his desire to leave PSG.

For the Parisian giants, this situation poses a precarious challenge. Mbappe has firmly turned down contract overtures from PSG, where they were willing to concede to a mandatory sale next summer. Furthermore, he has exhibited no interest in entertaining offers from Saudi Arabia.

With the possible departure of their prized asset on the horizon, the Parisians are already preparing for a future without Mbappe. They are set to secure the services of Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. They have also signed Goncalo Ramos from Benfica, seemingly planning for life beyond the French sensation.