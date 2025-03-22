Real Madrid star makes decision on future amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr - Reports 

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger has revealed his feelings about leaving the club this summer amid reported interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Rudiger has been a regular starter at the Los Blancos backline since signing from Chelsea for free in the summer of 2022.

It took a while for coach Carlo Ancelotti to put his trust in the German centre-back due to the presence of Eder Militao or David Alaba. However, their unavailability this season due to injuries has made Rudiger a regular starter, making 41 appearances across competitions this season. The German has also maintained 14 clean sheets across tournaments in this campaign.

In a pre-match press conference before Germany's UEFA Nations League clash against Italy (Sunday, March 23), Antonio Rudiger confirmed that he has no interest in leaving Real Madrid anytime soon. He said (via 90min):

"In football, you never know, but where I am now, I am really, really happy. I am not looking forward to leave any time soon. That's it."

Rudiger's statements come amid heavy transfer links to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. As per 365scores, the Saudi Pro League side are reportedly considering Rudiger as a replacement for Aymeric Laporte, who could be on his way out this summer.

Further, Real Madrid have been linked to multiple young centre-backs ahead of the upcoming transfer window. Arsenal's William Saliba and Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen are reportedly prominent options for the Spanish giants. Such new arrivals could mean lower game time for Antonio Rudiger, which further raises questions about his future at the club.

The German's current contract runs until June 2026 but it remains to be seen whether Los Blancos offer him an extension.

When Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo said he does not "rule out" a Real Madrid return

In an interview with Spanish journalist Eduardo Aguirre earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo addressed a potential return to his former club Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar left the club in 2018 after winning his fifth UEFA Champions League title. He said (via Sporting News):

"Maybe after ending my career, something can happen. My period at [Real] Madrid is the happiest for me in terms of football."

Cristiano Ronaldo is often considered among the greatest Real Madrid legends of all time. Between 2009 and 2018, Ronaldo contributed 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 outings across competitions, becoming the club's all-time highest goalscorer.

The legendary Portuguese has also led the Spanish side to 16 titles, including four UEFA Champions Leagues and two LaLiga trophies.

