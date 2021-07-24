Real Madrid star passes pre-season medical amidst Manchester United links - Reports

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane completed his pre-season medical at Valdebebas on Friday morning. The 28-year-old has been consistently linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months.

According to Managing Madrid, Varane will not join his Real Madrid teammates for pre-season training until his COVID-19 test comes out as negative. This could potentially take a full day.

Raphael Varane has just one year left on his contract with Real Madrid, and has thus far refused to sign a contract extension with the club. This has led to him being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months.

United are desperate to sign a top-quality defender to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of their defense next season. Reports have suggested that Varane is seeking a new challenge after spending ten years at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman is believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are looking to keep hold of Raphael Varane this summer after the departure of Sergio Ramos to PSG. Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is likely to try to convince the defender to stay during the club's pre-season training camp.

New Real Madrid signing David Alaba recently revealed that he was excited to play alongside Varane. The Austrian also hoped that the Frenchman will stay at the club this summer.

Raphael Varane's representatives have reportedly opened talks with Manchester United over a potential move this summer. Both parties are reportedly close to agreeing personal terms. The Red Devils are yet to begin negotiations with Real Madrid over a transfer fee for the defender.

Gareth Bale back in Real Madrid training as Man Utd transfer target Raphael Varane takes part on first day of pre-season https://t.co/C6RqbqM0X4 — The Sun - Man Utd (@SunManUtd) July 23, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Manchester United likely to stall talks with Real Madrid over a move for Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane in action for France

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer €45 million plus €5 million in add ons for Varane this summer. Real Madrid are, however, seeking a fee in the region of €60 million.

The defender has just one year remaining on his contract with Real Madrid. This could force the club to sell him this summer, rather than risk losing him for free next summer.

Raphaël Varane and his agents confirmed to Real Madrid his desire to try a new experience in the Premier League. He’ll be respectful waiting for the club agreement - but he wants Man United. 🔴 #MUFC



Varane also confirmed to Man Utd he’d be ‘ready’ to accept their contract bid. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2021

Real Madrid could therefore reduce their demands for Varane if the defender continues to reject contract offers from the club. Manchester United are therefore likely to stall negotiations with Real Madrid for the Frenchman in the hope that the Spanish giants will reduce their valuation.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra