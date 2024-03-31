Real Madrid star pushing Alphonso Davies to leave Bayern Munich for Santiago Bernabeu: Reports

Real Madrid defender David Alaba is reportedly coaxing his former Bayern Munich teammate Alphonso Davies to reunite with him at Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Since the turn of the year, Davies has been a topic of transfer speculation with Los Blancos interested in roping him in. The 23-year-old is likely to secure an exit after refusing to sign a new deal at the Bavarians.

Davies, who left Vancouver Whitecaps for €14 million to join Bayern in 2019, could decide to join Real Madrid in search of a new adventure. He would easily displace Ferland Mendy as their first-choice left-back.

Now, according to Spanish news website Relevo, Davies' decision-making is being influenced by Alaba right now. A recent report read:

"Among the actors in the Davies case, David Alaba appears to be one of the main motivators for him to join Los Blancos. He's been waxing lyrical about Real Madrid for months. The Austrian's messages to Davies have bothered Bayern, although the truth is that it was Davies who sounded Alaba out about life in Madrid, and not vice versa."

Alaba, who joined Los Blancos on a free switch in 2021, previously helped Davies settle down at the Allianz Arena outfit. The 31-year-old shifted inside to left centre-back and mentored the pacy Canadian during his positional change from a winger to a proper full-back.

Davies, on the other hand, has helped Bayern lift 13 trophies, including five league titles, so far. The Real Madrid target has netted nine goals and provided 28 assists in 185 games across competitions for his club.

Jude Bellingham opens up on time at Real Madrid following high-profile summer move

During an interview with Sky Sports, Jude Bellingham was queried to shed light on his experience of finding his feet at the Santiago Bernabeu side. He responded (h/t Managing Madrid):

"It's been really, really tough, but really fun, adapting to life in Spain and kind of having more responsibility with the Madrid team and with the national team. I'm just trying to soak it all in and enjoy the experience and hopefully, improve and thrive on the back of it."

Bellingham, who is a Birmingham City academy product, continued:

"I try and go out on the pitch and do my job and help my team win football games. People kind of like the style which I play. I move with the ball and it's really nice. I try to relate to the fans while I'm playing as well."

Since leaving Borussia Dortmund in a potential €134 million deal last summer, the 20-year-old has made 31 appearances for his club. He has recorded 20 goals and nine assists across all competitions so far.

Bellingham, whose contract is set to run out in 2029, will next be in action for Real Madrid in their La Liga home match against Athletic Club this Sunday.