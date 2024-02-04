Real Madrid star ready to force himself to play against Atletico despite injury: Reports

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is ready to force himself to play against Atletico Madrid tonight, February 4, despite an injury. Los Blancos face a defensive crisis ahead of their highly-anticipated Madrid derby later tonight.

Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended after picking up a last-ditch yellow card during the away clash against Getafe on February 1. The Frenchman shifted to centre-back and put on a superb display after Rudiger suffered a knock in the same game.

The Germany international suffered a blow to his leg and had to be replaced at half-time of the match. He has been a pillar at the back for Real Madrid this season.

Rudiger has made 30 appearances for the team this season, helping them keep 13 clean sheets. His potential absence could be a big blow for Real Madrid. According to the AS report, the 30-year-old remains defiant to help his team despite the injury.

Los Blancos enter the Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabeu as the league leaders, with 57 points from 22 matches and have won all of their last five league matches.

Atletico, on the other hand, are fourth with 47 points from 22 games. Los Rojiblancos have won four of their last five games, losing the other fixture.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that Antonio Rudiger has shown significant improvement in the last few days. The Italian manager further added that Rudiger will be in the squad for the Atletico clash.

Ancelotti, though, revealed that a decision on Rudiger potentially starting the derby will be made on the game day. He told the media (via Los Blancos' official website):

"He's improved a lot in the last few days. I expect the same improvement between today and tomorrow. It's a muscle strain. He will be in the squad and I will decide tomorrow if he plays or not."

Defensively, Los Blancos have been very sound this season. They have conceded only 14 goals in 22 league matches.

