Real Madrid star has rejected €200M offer from Saudi club, wants to stay with Los Blancos - Reports

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has rejected a €200 million offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal as he wants to continue his career in Madrid.

Several Saudi Pro League sides were interested in signing the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner. Modric, however, is determined to continue with Los Blancos and has reportedly rejected a three-year contract worth €200 million.

Modric is a Real Madrid legend and has been one of the team's most important players in recent years. Since joining the club in 2012, he has made 488 appearances for the club, scoring 37 goals and providing 77 assists.

Even at the age of 37, Modric remains an important player for Carlo Ancelotti's team. He was asked about the interest from Saudi Arabia ahead of Croatia's UEFA Nations League semi-finals against the Netherlands. He said:

“My focus is on the national team. As for Real Madrid, I have already said everything many times, I would not like to repeat it. My focus is on the Netherlands, when it’s all over, we’ll be able to talk about that.”

Recent reports suggest that Los Blancos fans will get to watch the midfield genius in action for their club for at least another season.

Real Madrid new signing Jude Bellingham spoke about playing alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos

Real Madrid have added a new superstar to their ranks, signing 19-year-old Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. They completed a deal worth €103 million with the Bundesliga side and recently presented the player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham will feature alongside stalwarts like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the middle of the park. Speaking about the opportunity to play with the modern-day legends, Bellingham said (via Los Blancos' website):

"It's a valuable experience for my career. They are both incredible players and their vision and experience is going to be extraordinary for me. I'm going to try to learn as much as I can and try to stick with them for the first few weeks. I hope it doesn't bother them. The combination of experience and youth is extraordinary. We have an extraordinary team and they're not only great players but also top people. I can't wait to get started."

Despite being a tremendously gifted talent, Bellingham seems to be keen to learn and improve at Real Madrid.

