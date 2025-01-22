Real Madrid star rejects move away from the club despite interest - Reports

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo reportedly rejected a move away this January. The Spaniard wants to stay with the Merengues until the expiration of his contract this summer.

Vallejo has largely been out of favor at the Santiago Bernabeu under Carlo Ancelotti. He's made just one substitute appearance this season, coming on for just 10 minutes against Deportivo Alaves in September. The Spaniard has failed to get playing time despite Real Madrid's huge injury crisis in defense.

Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are out for the season due to their respective injury crisis while David Alaba has only just returned. Ancelotti, though, chose to deploy midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as a centre-back or used academy graduate Raul Asencio over Vallejo.

As per Relevo (via Madrid Universal), the 28-year-old defender received offers to move to the Turkish league at clubs like Trabzonspor this January. However, he's refused these offers as he wants to stay at Real Madrid until the summer at least.

Vallejo joined Los Blancos from Real Zaragoza in 2015 but has spent a lot of time out on loan at the likes of Granada and Wolverhampton Wanderers. He has made just 32 appearances for the Spanish giants.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on his Real Madrid future amidst exit rumors

Some recent reports suggested that Carlo Ancelotti has decided to leave Real Madrid at the end of this season regardless of the results. However, the Italian manager has denied such claims, saying that he won't decide his future at the club.

Ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday, Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

“No... no... I want to be very clear: I will never decide when I will leave this club, never in my life. One day that moment will come, but I don't know when it will be. It's not up to me to decide. It could be tomorrow, in a few games, a year, five years... Florentino will be here for four more years and my goal is to reach Florentino's four years. And so we can say goodbye together (laughs)."

Ancelotti has had two spells with Real Madrid and has been successful in both of them. He's won 15 trophies with them, becoming the most decorated manager in the club's history.

Ancelotti's side, though, are 22nd in the Champions League table with two league games remaining. They will need to beat Salzburg on Wednesday to have any hope of qualifying in the Top 8.

