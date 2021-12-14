Real Madrid star has reservations about penning new contract due to Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival: Reports

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has reservations about signing a new contract due to Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

Marco Asensio joined Real Madrid from RCD Mallorca in the summer of 2015. The Spaniard spent the 2015-16 season at Espanyol and went on to establish himself as an important player for Los Blancos upon returning to the club.

The winger has been a regular for Real Madrid since the 2016-17 season, having made 212 appearances across all competitions so far. However, there are major concerns about Marco Asensio's future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Asensio's current contract with Real Madrid will come to an end in the summer of 2023. With the 25-year-old yet to pen a new deal, there have been suggestions that Carlo Ancelotti's side could be forced to sell him at the end of the season.

The Spain international is loyal to Real Madrid and is said to be open to holding talks over a new contract. Los Blancos are also reportedly keen to tie Marco Asensio down to a new deal.

However, Asensio has reservations about putting pen to paper on a new contract with Real Madrid, according to reports. Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival could put the club's efforts to convince the Spaniard to sign a fresh deal in jeopardy.

Marco Asensio feels Kylian Mbappe's arrival could push him further down the pecking order at Real Madrid. The 25-year-old is keen to ensure he is an important part of the club's plans for the future.

The player is aware of other players in the Real Madrid team who are wasting the best years of their careers on the bench. If reports are to be believed, Marco Asensio wants to avoid such a situation should he sign a new deal.

Kylian Mbappe tipped to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is in the final seven months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Barring any late surprises, the France international is expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti's side wanted to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG in the summer. Mauricio Pochettino and Co, though, refused to sanction a transfer for the forward.

Despite PSG's efforts to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid are expected to land their man ahead of the 2022-23 season.

