Real Madrid star ruled out for nearly a month after injury in Espanyol loss; might miss both Manchester City games - Reports 

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger has suffered a muscle injury and is expected to be out for around 20 days. He could miss the UEFA Champions League playoff clash against Manchester City.

Los Blancos faced Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday in LaLiga. Rudiger started the game but went down in the 15th minute and had to be subbed off. He was replaced by Raul Asencio. On Sunday, the Spanish giants released a statement that read:

"Following tests carried out on our player Antonio Rüdiger by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his right leg. Pending evolution."

As per journalist Arancha Rodriguez (via Madrid Xtra), Rudiger could be out for around three weeks. This could be a huge blow as Real Madrid have some important games coming up. They will face Manchester City in the Champions League playoffs. The first leg, at the Etihad, will take place on February 11 and the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu will take place on February 19.

Amidst their injury crisis, Rudiger stood tall for Los Blancos this season, making 34 appearances across competitions. However, he was seen wearing a thigh strap in a recent game as well.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti perplexed by referee's decision in their defeat against Espanyol

Los Blancos suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat against relegation-battling Espanyol away in LaLiga on Saturday. However, much of the discourse surrounded referee Muniz Ruiz.

In the 62nd minute, Kylian Mbappe received the ball and ran towards Espanyol's goal. However, Carlos Romero made a horrific tackle on him from behind, catching him just below the back of his knee. Shockingly, referee Ruiz gave Romero just a yellow card and VAR didn't overturn the decision either.

In further frustration for Real Madrid, Romero went on to score the winner for Espanyol in the 85th minute. After the game, Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the referee's decision, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“This foul is inexplicable, the decision taken by the referee and the VAR, everyone has seen it, the most important thing is to protect the player, it is a clear foul, a very ugly, dangerous tackle and fortunately nothing happened. The VAR is there for this. We find it inexplicable that he did not show the red card.”

Real Madrid still lead the LaLiga table, sitting a point above Atletico Madrid. They will next face Leganes away in the Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday, February 5.

