Real Madrid star's entourage upset with his reduced involvement in the ongoing Club World Cup: Reports

Real Madrid star Rodrygo's entourage are reportedly upset with the Brazilian's involvement in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. As reported by The Athletic via Madrid Universal, the 24-year-old's camp are far from pleased with the player's lack of minutes in the ongoing tournament.

Rodrygo has been heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in recent months. It was, however, expected that the forward could have a more prominent role in the first team following Xabi Alonso's appointment.

However, at the moment, things don't look promising for the attacker who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal. He started Real Madrid's opening group stage game in the FIFA Club World Cup against Al-Hilal which ended in a 1-1 draw.

He was an unused sub in a 3-1 win against Pachuca while coming on from the bench in the 67th minute in Los Blancos' 3-0 win against Red Bull Salzburg. Arda Guler has seemingly overtaken Rodrygo in Xabi Alonso's pecking order.

Franco Mastantuono's arrival could make life even more difficult for the 33-cap Brazil international. It has been reported that Rodrygo could consider his future at the Spanish capital club if he continues to be overlooked for a starting role.

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Santos in a deal worth reported €45 million. He has made 269 appearances for the LaLiga side till date scoring 68 goals and providing 51 assists.

Former Real Madrid assistant manager Davide Ancelotti analyses what went wrong for Los Blancos last season

Former Real Madrid assistant manager Davide Ancelotti has discussed the reasons why Los Blancos had an underwhelming season last time out. He defended the signing of Kylian Mbappe and insisted that injuries to key defenders was the biggest reason behind their poor season.

Speaking to Marca, the now-Brazil assistant manager claimed that Mbappe is the most talented player in the world. He said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra:

"What went wrong this season? First of all, signing Kylian Mbappé was NEVER a mistake because he's the most talented player in the world. We had to adapt the defense after losing two important players, Militão and Carvajal. I think all our problems were there, the defense."

Expectations were massive from Mbappe when the Frenchman joined Los Blancos last summer on a free transfer after his deal with PSG expired. He scored 43 goals and provided five assists in 56 appearances in his debut season.

While Mbappe failed to win the LaLiga or the Champions League with Real Madrid in his first season, he broke Ivan Zambrano's record for most goals in his first season at the club. He won the Pichichi Trophy and European Golden Shoe in his first season for scoring 31 league goals.

