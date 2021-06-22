Real Madrid star set to snub Manchester United for a move to PSG - Reports

Sergio Ramos is set to snub Manchester United for a move to Paris Saint-Germain after deciding to leave Real Madrid this summer.

The Spaniard will leave Real Madrid after spending more than 15 years at the club and winning numerous trophies. Despite being on the wrong side of his 30s, Ramos hasn’t let his performances drop and would be a good addition to any top European club.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City are reported to be interested in signing the Spaniard. But as per journalist Andre Onrubia Ramos, the centre-back prefers a move to PSG.

It has been rumored that Ramos is keen on the idea of playing for PSG and is attracted to Paris.

Ramos to PSG would be a bitter blow for Manchester United

Manchester United are in the market for a new centre-back and have been linked with Real Madrid duo Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Although they are pursuing Varane’s signature, Ramos would have been a cheap, albeit short-term, addition to the squad. The 35-year old flirted with the idea of joining Manchester United several years back only to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid.

The centre-back has won everything there is to win in club football. As a result, only a good project will entice him at this stage of his career.

I never thought this day would come, but everything has a beginning and an end. pic.twitter.com/B4IlwQ4pBJ — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 17, 2021

Manchester United have made good progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the chance to play for PSG and experience a new culture will prove too tempting. Under Mauricio Pochettino, the French outfit hope to end the wait for their first Champions League title.

Ramos has experienced the highs of winning the premier European competition, lifting the title four times at Real Madrid.

It would be a blow to Manchester United if they miss out on signing a quality free agent. The Red Devils reportedly want to add a centre-back, an attacking player and a central midfielder this summer.

Ramos’ arrival on a free transfer could have satisfied one of those needs. Additionally, it would have also helped them save more funds to strengthen the other two positions.

