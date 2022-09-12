Real Madrid star in talks to sign for PSG as a free agent in 2023: Reports

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio is reportedly in talks to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer next summer. The Spaniard's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of the season.

As per a report in DiarioGOL, Luis Campos is in talks with Asensio to convince him to join the Ligue 1 side. The report adds that the forward is keen on leaving Real Madrid as he is not getting enough minutes under Carlo Ancelotti.

Edu Cornago @educornago En el minuto 71 Asensio lanzó el peto, pateó una botella y se mostró enfadado en el banquillo del Bernabéu. Lucas Vázquez se lesionó y Ancelotti agotó el último cambio metiendo a Carvajal.

“Si está enfadado, estoy de acuerdo con él." Dijo Ancelotti. En el minuto 71 Asensio lanzó el peto, pateó una botella y se mostró enfadado en el banquillo del Bernabéu. Lucas Vázquez se lesionó y Ancelotti agotó el último cambio metiendo a Carvajal.“Si está enfadado, estoy de acuerdo con él." Dijo Ancelotti. https://t.co/szR1S4sO4L

The forward has played just two matches this season and both have been off the bench. So far, he has played a combined 17 minutes, with the manager opting to use his other options ahead of the 26-year-old.

The Spaniard was visibly frustrated on the Madrid bench this weekend after he was an unused sub. He was instructed to warm up by the coach, but a forced change that saw Dani Carvajal come on for Lucas Vazquez saw Asensio not getting on the pitch.

Arsenal and Tottenham were urged to sign Real Madrid star

Former Real Madrid player Steve McManaman spoke about Marco Asensio earlier this summer and urged Premier League sides to sign the Spaniard.

He told HorseRacing that Arsenal or Tottenham would be the ideal clubs for the forward and said:

"I believe Arsenal or Tottenham would be a good next move for Marcos Asensio. I think he would suit the Premier League. He's a good player. He definitely needs to play more. That goes without saying.

"Isco's leaving. Marcelo's left. Gareth Bale's left. I think Real Madrid are just trying to take stock a little bit. It wouldn't surprise me if they bought somebody else."

He added:

"They may need a forward. They've got Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, but they probably need Asensio as well at this moment in time. If they are to let him leave, I think they'll bring somebody else in.

"They haven't got enough forwards to let people go. He's an excellent player, he's just not hit the heights at Madrid as he did when he burst into the team. He probably hasn't progressed enough for them."

Continuing to talk about Asensio, he said:

"So he hasn't really nailed down a starting position for himself. It'll be interesting to see what he does. Real Madrid are sometimes happy to let players run down their contracts and leave on a free. They may just say 'stay until the end of the season, then you can go'."

PSG signed Sergio Ramos last summer on a free transfer after he was released by Madrid.

